GCG Advisory Partners Welcomes Nicholas St. George with St. George Wealth Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG Wealth Management, an independent, regional financial services firm that manages total client assets under management of more than $1.5 billion, has announced its new relationship with Nick St. George, formerly from Raymond James. Nick has joined GCG Wealth Management, GCG Advisory Partners platform "GCGAP" continuing St. George Wealth Group.

GCG Advisory Partners is GCG Wealth Managements’ acquisition and succession planning platform. GCG is a regional financial services firm that manages total client assets under management of more than $1.5 billion and provides capital, acquisition/succession strategies and a robust technology platform for its partnering advisors.

"Nick's extensive background in products and asset management, along with his tech savvy approach to client management will be an asset to our expanding Charlotte operation. We look forward to having him alongside us, as we continue to focus our efforts on the Charlotte and surrounding areas. He will be a great addition to our growing firm."

Nick St. George will be the 2nd practice to join GCG Advisory Partners in 2022. Combined the two additional advisors will add over $100mm in new client assets to GCG's platform.

"GCG has the tech stack I was looking for, along with an open-minded and solutions-based leadership team. I truly feel as if I have found my home."

GCG Advisory Partners is committed to serving its financial advisors by offering cutting-edge software for investment research, financial planning, and portfolio analytics, as well as comprehensive wealth planning tools.

About GCG Advisory Partners

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC.

