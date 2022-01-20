Former President and CEO of Maines Paper & Food Service, Inc. Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Chris Mellon as its newest Partner and Coach.

Mellon is a visionary C-suite executive, board member, and CPA with exceptional financial, sales, and relationship acumen, specializing in supply chain/logistics, service-based entities, and banking. He has over three decades of leadership experience as CEO, CFO, and COO in various industries, including wholesale distribution, banking, consulting and advisory services, formation and sale of SaaS entities, and public accounting.

As President and CEO of Maines Paper & Food Service, Inc., he successfully led the growth strategy to transform the $300 million family-owned business into a top 10 industry leader with approximately $4 billion in revenue and double-digit CAGR in sales and EBITDA. He led the sales transaction of Maines to Lineage Foodservice, a division of Lineage Logistics owned by Bay Grove, working for Lineage Foodservice as a strategic advisor upon completion of the sale.

Mellon was most recently President of Baker Beyea Consulting LLC, offering advisory and consulting services in many capacities, with an emphasis on privately held and family-owned businesses. Mellon specialized in sales growth initiatives, the realization of operating efficiencies, advising on the formation of boards of directors and advisory committees, buy/sell decisions, and related transactions.

"Chris is an innovative and forward-thinking leader and strategist who has demonstrated success in helping all types of companies – from family-owned to publicly-traded – reach extraordinary growth," said Mark Moses , CEO and Founding Partner at CEO Coaching International. "His experience in fostering strong work culture, attracting the top talent, and navigating acquisitions will prove invaluable to our clients who are looking for BIG results."

"I am excited to be joining such a successful group of accomplished C-suite leaders," Mellon said. "Mark Moses and his team have formed a practice that offers invaluable access to a path for entrepreneurs to experience material increases to their revenues and EBITDA. I am humbled to partner with such an esteemed group."

Mellon added: "The most exciting aspect of joining CEO Coaching International is putting into practice the principles of Mark's books, 'Make BIG Happen' and 'Making BIG Happen.' Our clients will experience unprecedented success through our coaching these leadership teams and their businesses using Mark's proven processes."

Mellon is a board member of the third-largest dental supply distributor in the U.S. and an advisory board member for two tech companies. He is also a former board member for a federal credit union.

Mellon graduated from The Pennsylvania State University with a B.S. in Accounting. He is a KPMG alum, where he served as an Audit Manager in the banking and commercial groups. He has been a member of YPO (now YPO Gold) since 2007 and was a two-time regional finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. He resides in Scranton, PA with his wife Amy and their five children.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 875 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 45 countries and industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

