Families to Celebrate School Choice Week Virtually with Mexican Celebrity Fernando Arau First Virtual School and Resource Fair for Hispanic families to feature Arau's antics, musical performances, and more

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hispanic families across the country will tune in for National School Choice Week's first Virtual School and Resource Fair, featuring Mexican actor and comedian Fernando Arau, Ballet Folklorico, Mariachi, and much more.

The virtual celebration will premiere Friday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time and it will share information about all types of schools from California to New Jersey , seeking to address the information gap that can be a barrier to educational opportunity for Hispanic families.

The Virtual School and Resource fair will feature musical and artistic performances from students, as well as guest speakers Mari Barke, President of the Orange County Board of Education; Cecilia Iglesias, founder of the Parent Union, and Lance Izumi, author and senior director of the Center for Education at the Pacific Research Institute.

Families are encouraged to register for the free event at schoolchoiceweek.com/feria-escolar-nacional . An event trailer featuring Fernando Arau is available at youtube.com/watch?v=1oRUlErYKn8 .

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"This Virtual National School and Resource Fair will focus on supporting Spanish-speaking parents to learn more about school choice in their own language," said Magda Gomez, director of Broadway Productions. "Together we are Hispanics learning about school choice in the U.S."

This event is planned by Broadway Productions, which supports Hispanic parents combining Art and Education in Spanish in partnership with local organizations, government officials and community leaders.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

