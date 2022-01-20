EmpiRx Health Appoints Nada Nicholas as Senior Vice President of Business Development for Labor

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health, the industry's only value-based pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), today announced it has appointed Nada Nicholas as Senior Vice President of Business Development, with a focus on the growth and development of its labor union customer segment.

(PRNewsfoto/EmpiRx Health)

Value-based PBM EmpiRx Health appoints Nada Nicholas to grow labor union customer segment.





EmpiRx Health has a dominant presence among labor unions, servicing Taft Hartley plans with a risk-bearing model and a client-tailored, clinical-first approach guaranteed to drive down costs. Nicholas will bring her deep experience and expertise in the labor union space to lead all aspects of expanding EmpiRx Health's footprint in this regard across the country.

"As a trusted partner among many in labor, we are perfectly aligned from a value proposition and service intensity standpoint. We intrinsically understand the priority placed on healthcare value. Our labor partners expect guaranteed cost savings without sacrificing high-quality service or healthcare access. Their expectations are essentially core to who we are and what we value as a company. We have a 99.9% retention rate and have saved our labor partners more than $200 million in the last 3 years," said EmpiRx Health CEO Karthik Ganesh. "Nada Nicholas brings a deep understanding of what is important to our labor partners which we will leverage as she leads the expansion of our business, while also assisting with the continued refinement of our service model for this extremely important customer segment. Nada will showcase how EmpiRx Health's value-based model aligns with their needs, from a cost, service, access and health outcomes perspective. No other PBM can match that and we want to ensure it stays that way."

Nicholas joins EmpiRx Health with more than 17 years working in organized labor, including serving as the Director of Organizing at the National Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees (NUHHCE), AFSCME, AFL-CIO and as a Program Representative at the New York Nurses Association in the Economic and General Welfare Program. Nicholas' management experience and expertise in field organizing, contract negotiations, lobbying and strategic partnerships primarily in private sector healthcare uniquely position her as a key player in EmpiRx Health's plans.

Over the past three years, EmpiRx Health has grown 661%. It has received multi-year recognition on the Inc. 5000 lists of America's fasted growing private companies, and it was most recently named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list as one of the 500 fastest growing tech-enabled companies in America. EmpiRx Health's growth is fueled by the highly-unique and client-aligned nature of its value proposition – a pay-for-performance financial model with guaranteed savings, an industry-first and client-tailored population health management approach and an unparalleled high-touch service experience that has resulted in industry-best client retention rates.

Learn more about EmpiRx Health at EmpiRxHealth.com.

Media Contact

Heather Tidwell

847.224.6462

htidwell@mww.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EmpiRx Health