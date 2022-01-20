CASIO CDP-S160 AND CDP-S360 DIGITAL PIANOS INSPIRE PRACTICE AND CREATIVITY WITH IMPROVED SOUND AND UNPRECEDENTED PORTABILITY Affordable, Yet Elegant Digital Pianos Sure to Appeal to Beginners and Pros Alike

DOVER, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., the world's leading provider of powerful and affordable musical instruments, today introduced the CDP-S360 and CDP-S160—two digital pianos that deliver inspiring sound and unprecedented portability.

These new instruments, which replace the Casio CDP-S350 and CDP-S150, respectively, are a joy to play anytime and anywhere, thanks to their rich sounding, built-in stereo speakers, headphone jacks for private practice, and the convenience of being powered by either their included AC adapters or six AA batteries.

Weighing only 24 pounds in a slim unibody case that's barely larger than the keys themselves, the CDP- S360 redefines value in a digital piano, offering hundreds of sounds, rhythms and recording features at an incredibly affordable price.

The CDP-S360 features a scaled, weighted hammer-action keyboard with simulated ivory and ebony key textures that combine to mimic the response and feel of a traditional grand piano. In addition, a convenient "duet mode" allows the piano's keyboard to be split in the center, making it possible for a teacher to play on the left side while the student follows along on the right. Alternatively, one person can play the left-hand part on the left, while another plays the right-hand part on the right.

The CDP-S360's polyphony has been upgraded from 64 to 128 notes to enhance the overall playing experience, ensuring that notes will not drop out when using layers and stereo sounds in conjunction with the sustain pedal or making multitrack recordings.

Musicians will certainly enjoy exploring the instrument's 700 brilliant Tones, including a stunning stereo concert grand piano. In addition, there is an extensive library of 200 auto-accompaniment Rhythms covering a wide range of musical styles that put an entire band within finger reach and can be accessed via a bright, backlit LCD and simple, front-panel controls. A pitch bend wheel allows the musician to raise and lower the instrument pitch to add expression to performances. At the same time, the onboard 6-track MIDI recorder enables them to capture their inspiration and save it to a USB drive.

Wireless connectivity represents the new standard, and the CDP-S360 is now compatible with the optional WU-BT10 Bluetooth audio and MIDI adapter. This enables the piano to double as a highly capable Bluetooth speaker and wirelessly connect to any Bluetooth LE-capable device, allowing musicians to play along with their favorite songs, control software synths, use DAWs or work with learning apps.

Speaking of inspired learning, the free, new Casio Music Space app for iOS or Android devices enhances the playing experience, allowing musicians to adjust settings on their digital piano, play their favorite MIDI files, play audio files with independent pitch and tempo adjustment, and more. In addition, the CDP-S360's USB port is class compliant and can also connect to any Mac, PC, iOS or Android device with no drivers or installation needed.

The CDP-S360 comes equipped with a standard sustain pedal and can be used with the optional standalone SP-34 3-Pedal Unit and CS-46 matching wooden stand, which places the instrument at perfect playing height. In addition, greater authenticity is achieved with the new, optional CS-470 stand, which features a crossbar with three pedals fixed in place as they would appear on a traditional acoustic grand. This functionality appeals to classical and jazz players who seek the immediate familiarity of the pedals being right where they expect them.

With an amazingly slim profile and weighing in at only 23.1 pounds, the new CDP-S160 is among the most portable graded hammer action, 88-key digital pianos available today.

Available in either red or black finish, the CDP-S160 features 10 tones, including a more natural and expressive piano tone, with adjustable reverb and chorus with layering, adjustable effects and temperament. The CDP-S160's easy controls include a one-button recorder to capture and playback performances.

Like the CDP-S360, this new digital piano features Duet mode, simulated ivory and ebony key surfaces and compatibility with the optional CS-470 stand. The CDP-S160 also works with the free Casio Music Space app to extend the creative possibilities and enjoyment of playing.

"Since its introduction in 2008, the Casio CDP digital piano line has represented excellent value for the money, and these new instruments live up to this reputation," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instruments Division. "The CDP-S360 offers outstanding sounds and rhythms that secure its place as the flagship of the line, while the CDP-S160 is the perfect instrument for students, hobbyists, or pianists who need grand piano sound and feel in a small space."

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The CDP-S360 (MSRP: $879.99) and CDP-S160 (MSRP: $799.99) include a power supply, music rest and a sustain pedal. They will be available for purchase in February at music retailers nationwide and CasioMusicGear.com. To learn more about Casio's entire portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

