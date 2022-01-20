Black Sesame Technologies and BlackBerry QNX Team Up to Create Safe, Reliable Autonomous Driving Solution for Chinese Automakers

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading autonomous driving computing chip maker Black Sesame Technologies (Black Sesame) has selected BlackBerry® QNX® technology to power its latest chipset developed for autonomous driving. The combination of the BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Black Sesame technologies is slated to be ready for mass production by a leading Chinese automaker in 2022.

Black Sesame Technologies has expertise in deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) for autonomous driving functions that include image processing, perception algorithms, and advanced System On Chip (SoC) integration for the automotive market. Combining BlackBerry QNX's certified software platform with Black Sesame's intelligent, high-performance, automotive-grade A1000 chipset provides a powerful solution for the Chinese autonomous drive market.

"We are honored to announce our cooperation with BlackBerry, a company that has won the confidence of many leading automakers around the world for its foundational mission critical SW platform technology," said Rock Yang, Chief Marketing Officer & Co-Founder, Black Sesame Technologies. "As the first domestic China-based AI chip manufacturer to receive the SGS (a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company) functional safety compliance certification, Black Sesame will combine our technical expertise with the performance and safety of the QNX Operating System to create an industry-leading compute and AI platform for autonomous driving."

"BlackBerry has deep expertise and a strong track record in providing leading edge software platform solutions that deliver safety, reliability and security that make us a trusted partner for the automotive industry," said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Asia Pacific region at BlackBerry. "We are pleased to collaborate with Black Sesame as they start to deploy their AI enabled A1000 chipset for autonomous driving into mass production vehicles."

