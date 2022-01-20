10th Award Ceremony for Yiwugo Top Ten Vendors Takes Place Both Online and Offline

YIWU, China, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, which is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world, held the 2021 Award Ceremony for Yiwugo Top Ten Vendors at Yiwu Marriott Hotel on January 19. The ceremony, which was held online and offline simultaneously, allowed both domestic and overseas buyers to participate through livestreaming and offered them opportunities to locate outstanding suppliers in the new year.

Nicole Fashion Jewelry, Xuping Jewelry, Yuer Toys Firm, Xiaomifeng Towel, Zhangweichao Socks Firm, Lanfei Balloon Party Supplies Factory, Butterfly Fly Lace Firm, Meige Carpet Firm, Yiwu Aishang Daily Necessities Factory, and Bole Plush Pendant Toy won the honorary title of "Top Ten Vendors of 2021". A number of new names emerged at the ceremony, including Yuer Toys Firm, Lanfei Balloon Party Supplies Factory, Butterfly Fly Lace Firm, and Meige Carpet Firm, whose owners are all at young ages, showing a strong potential of the market. Among the winners were also established foreign trade brands including Nicole Fashion Jewelry, Xuping Jewelry, Xiaomifeng Towel, and Yiwu Aishang Daily Necessities Factory, showing remarkable strengths of these firms.

2021 Yiwugo Top Ten Vendors

The Yiwugo Top Ten Vendors Competition has been held for ten consecutive years. Over the decade, Yiwugo has served nearly 2 million micro, small and medium-sized enterprises upstream the industry chain, reached out to global buyers, cultivated brand awareness among the vendors, and helped them build their own brands. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic over the recent years, the Yiwugo Top Ten Vendors Competition has played an active role in guiding the suppliers in Yiwu to establish online trade relations with overseas buyers and provided high-quality online foreign trade services, thus still achieving remarkable results in 2021.

In addition, the 2021 competition for the first time included prizes for outstanding suppliers (among nearly 3,000) from national industry belts, providing a showcase for them and more high-quality sources of products for global buyers.

