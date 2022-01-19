Sircon for Individuals reaches one million agent users

Record use of Vertafore's Sircon solutions is enabling better and faster compliance management across the insurance distribution channel

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced that in 2021 its Sircon® for Individuals solution surpassed one million agent accounts, and more than 21,500 agencies are using Sircon® for Agencies. This growth and adoption across the independent insurance distribution channel reflects the trust that insurance professionals place in Sircon solutions to manage agent licensing, appointment and continuing education requirements.

From its inception, Sircon has been focused on one goal: connecting the distribution channel and creating more efficient workflows for all. Each stakeholder in the distribution channel benefits from compliance management through Sircon solutions. With a 360-degree view of an agent's information, carriers and agencies can ensure their producers are authorized to sell while agents can easily manage their licensing requirements across multiple states.

Across all Sircon solutions, carriers, agencies and agents are linked together in a secure environment that improves communications and delivers an exceptional experience so that carriers can maintain the selling relationship with their agents.

Sircon for Individuals provides a secure, user-friendly self-service experience that enables independent agents to manage their compliance requirements and license records. From completing license applications and renewals, monitoring continuing education requirements, onboarding, and more, Sircon allows agents to focus on their business while staying on top of those essentials. This information is shared with an agent's agencies and carriers in the Sircon Connected Network to ensure all stakeholders have the same information.

Sircon for Agencies provides a single platform for agencies to quickly manage licensing transactions across all 50 states and easily ensure that their producers are authorized to sell. With 24/7 online access, Sircon for Agencies delivers faster compliance processing without requiring an expensive software investment.

"Our Sircon solutions truly connect agencies, agents and carriers efficiently and smoothly so that they can maintain a productive distribution channel," said Jon Newpol, Vertafore's general manager of distribution and compliance. "We are extremely honored that our Sircon solutions are trusted by so many industry professionals to ensure their business is successful."

