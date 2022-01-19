PartnerLinQ's New Native App Ecosystem Allows Users to Add Apps to Their Solution with One Click

PartnerLinQ Offers First-to-Market Digitally Optimized Supply Chain Integration System PartnerLinQ's New Native App Ecosystem Allows Users to Add Apps to Their Solution with One Click

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems , the leader in digitally enabled solutions for businesses around the world, is evolving PartnerLinQ , its flagship digital supply chain connectivity solution, to push the boundaries of connectivity by simplifying visibility and connectivity across the global supply chain and commerce channels. With PartnerLinQ's new capabilities, customers can access its native app ecosystem allowing users to add more business context to their solution with one click.

PartnerLinQ Offers First-to-Market Digitally Optimized Supply Chain Integration System

"The new digital connectivity ecosystem is built to handle the evolving state of global supply chains. With PartnerLinQ we are building a more resilient supply chain for our customers that can withstand supply chain disruptions like we've seen in the last few years," said Ahmed Raza, VP of PartnerLinQ.

The PartnerLinQ App EcoSystem allows customers to find the app that corresponds to their partners' business model; install the app, and immediately start adding value to the partner and channel communications. The automated end-to-end workflows within the PartnerLinQ platform are built on a hybrid cloud architecture for resilient translation processing.

"We are very focused on enabling agile digital connectivity through cutting edge technology for global supply chains," commented President, Visionet Jawad Khan. "Our platform's mission is to help supply chain companies reduce business risk by becoming more resilient, flexible, and empowered through enhanced visibility and control."

PartnerLinQ is pushing the boundaries of digital connectivity through its Message Processing Engine that connects directly with partners' ERP, OMS, WMS TMS, and MRP enterprise-level systems through a single process. The native app ecosystem offers supply chain workers and executives a chance to zero in on business issues, track them, and use that insight to address supply chain issues.

For more information on PartnerLinQ and to learn about its new capabilities, please visit www.PartnerLinQ.net .

About PartnerLinQ

PartnerLinQ is an innovative, cloud-native supply chain visibility platform that delivers resilience through simplifying visibility and connectivity. PartnerLinQ's Native App Ecosystem adds business context to traditional integrations, minimizing the impact of disruption.

With capabilities for intelligent hyper-automation, multi-channel integration, and real-time analytics, PartnerLinQ seeks to seamlessly connect multi-tier supply chain networks, channels, marketplaces, and core systems worldwide to deliver unified connectivity for the future.

For more information, visit www.partnerlinq.net .

# # #

Media Contact:

Linda Healan - Bolt PR

lhealan@boltpr.com

404-725-7117

PartnerLinQ - PartnerLinQ is an innovative, cloud-native supply chain visibility platform

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visionet