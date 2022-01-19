OWC Named as Videomaker's Best Storage Media Award Winner at CES 2022

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits, announces winning the Videomaker's Best Storage Media Award for the OWC Atlas S Pro Media Cards. OWC, a leader in storage products geared towards videographers, photographers and content creators, revealed the OWC Atlas S Pro, along with the OWC Atlas FXR, OWC Atlas Pro and OWC Atlas Pro Ultra.

Videomaker Best of CES 2022

OWC Atlas S Pro™

OWC flash storage solutions are run through intensive performance testing so creative professionals can depend on real-world speeds in their workflows. Truthfully listing Atlas S Pro cards for reliable performance up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read speeds defines our commitment to the "OWC Difference," which ensures you'll be completely satisfied these SD UHS-II V90 cards will deliver the performance you are counting on.

"OWC is honored to have our Atlas S Pro Media Cards recognized with the Best Storage Media Award presented by Videomaker," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. "We have an incredibly talented team at OWC and are devoted to developing the fastest and most innovative products for consumer and professional markets. To receive this recognition is a win for the entire team. We are truly grateful to Videomaker for this acknowledgment."

You can purchase the OWC Atlas S Pro media cards in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities, starting at $49.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum. OWC features an award-winning technical support team and an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. We believe in sustainability, and OWC solutions are genuinely built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

