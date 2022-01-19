Nanoscope's Vision Restoring Optogenetic Gene Therapy to be Featured in Four Presentations as part of SPIE Photonics West 2022 in San Francisco Jan. 22-27, 2022

BEDFORD, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing optogenetic gene therapies for the treatment of retinal degenerative diseases, will be featured in several presentations at BiOS, the world's largest biomedical optics and biophotonics conference, as a part of SPIE Photonics West 2022, in San Francisco, January 22–27, 2022 at the Moscone Center.

"We are proud to be featured this year and look forward to highlighting our efforts to address retinal degenerative diseases with the goal of bringing relief to the millions of patients worldwide suffering from vision loss," said Sulagna Bhattacharya, CEO of Nanoscope.

Nanoscope's President and Chief Scientific Officer Samarendra Mohanty, Ph.D., is co-chair of Conference on Optogenetics and Optical Manipulation. The program will feature three presentations on Nanoscope's technologies, including one by Dr. Mohanty titled Optogenetic Vision Restoration with Multi-Characteristic Opsins in Bipolar Cells, Jan. 23, 9:30 am, Rm 105 (Level 1 South Lobby).

In addition, Dr. Mohanty will present: Ultrafast Laser Based Transient Perforation of Cellular Membranes for In Vivo Neuromodulation, highlighting Nanoscope's patented non-viral laser gene delivery technology. The presentation, Jan. 23, 2 pm, Rm 153 (Upper Mezzanine South), is part of the program on Frontiers in Ultrafast Optics: Biomedical, Scientific, and Industrial Applications XXII.

Nanoscope is also presenting:

Nanoscope's lead product, MCO-010, is in multicenter, randomized, double-masked Phase 2b clinical trials in the U.S. for treatment of RP (NCT04945772). In a Phase 1/2a open label trial of MCO-010, RP patients experienced restoration of vision to a level sufficient to resume activities of daily living.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing optogenetic therapies to give sight to millions of patients suffering from retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's pipeline includes optogenetic monotherapy for patients with retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and other IRDs as well as macular degenerations. Nanoscope is also advancing a proprietary non-viral laser gene delivery platform for targeted MCO therapy of geographic atrophies. For more information visit: https://nanostherapeutics.com/

