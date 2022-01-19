MZ GROUP - The 'One Metric that Matters' for Investor Relations Officers Leveraging the 'Value Index' to Focus on What Matters and Outperform Your Peers

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications, disclosed today its strategy to support public companies in their shareholder value creation journey that considers focusing on the "One Metric That Matters" for investor relations programs: the Value Index over time.

Rather than selecting a few standard KPIs and hoping they resonate with the CEO and the Board of Directors, IROs are better off prioritizing their focus on the Value Index, even if it means missing some secondary metrics.

While we are not implying there's only one metric IROs should care about, we do believe that at any given time, the Value Index is the one metric that should take precedent above all else. There is nothing easier and more direct, that also provides full alignment with the interest of the company owners (its shareholders).

It can be monitored daily and even built with historical data for a retrospective and evolutionary overview of the company's value journey. Once the Board of Directors selects the reference (a single peer or a group of peers), a good IRO has to deliver a consistent and sustainable increase in the Value Index.

If the Company's Value Index is not progressively improving, no other single KPIs is as relevant. In fact, we believe the Value Index is so relevant that CEOs and Board Members should also incorporate it as part of their own evaluation process.

Full article and references: https://www.mzgroup.com/cases/the-one-metric-that-matters-for-investor-relations-officers/

Contact: Greg Falesnik (greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us) and Rodolfo Zabisky (rodolfo.zabisky@mzgroup.com); phone: +1 (949) 385-6449

About MZ Group (www.mzgroup.us): MZ is a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory - reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory - providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals.

