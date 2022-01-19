Multi-Position Hiring Event at New Lenexa Facility

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, a nationwide commercial ice machine lease and service provider, will hold a job fair January 20th from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their branch in Lenexa, Kansas. Easy Ice seeks to fulfill numerous positions during the event. Open positions include technical, dispatch, inventory management, and inside and outside sales roles.

Easy Ice invests in employees' professional growth through in-depth, industry-leading training and the ongoing support of a best-in-class technical services team. Easy Ice employees receive competitive wages and paid training and are eligible for outstanding benefits, including tuition reimbursement, health, vision, and dental insurance, generous paid time off, paid holidays, and a 401k retirement plan.

"Easy Ice is an exciting place to work! We're fast-growing, technologically advanced, and agile," says Matt Weir, Branch Operations Manager. "Easy Ice offers the stability and growth opportunities of a large company and the family atmosphere of a smaller company."

The commercial ice machine industry is evolving toward more affordable, lease-centric business models. Easy Ice continues to experience meteoric growth as the first to offer an all-inclusive ice machine subscription with a lifetime performance guarantee.

Easy Ice acquired Ice-Masters in 2017, delivering advanced training, innovative technologies, and a structured, nationwide support system to the successful local company. As operations continue to expand, Easy Ice will bring more jobs to Kansas and Missouri markets.

The job fair will be held in the company's brand new 32,000-square-foot facility, featuring a branch office, warehouse, and 2,000-square-foot training center, so applicants can see the work environment. The state-of-the-art training facility is utilized for local technicians as well as Easy Ice teams from across the country.

Interested candidates should bring a copy of their resume to the job fair. Hiring managers will be onsite conducting interviews with candidates and will be prepared to make job offers immediately. Visit Easy Ice and select Lenexa from the location drop-down list to see more details on the available positions.

Attend the job fair at:

9800 Britton St, Lenexa, KS 66219

About Easy Ice

Easy Ice, co-headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and Marquette, MI, is the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry with warehouse and distribution facilities in Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, and Orlando. Since its founding in 2009, the company has rapidly grown its ice machines under management to 25,000 units across 47 states. Easy Ice's commercial ice machine subscription programs include installation, cleaning, preventive maintenance, repairs, and backup ice. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

