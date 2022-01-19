Dispersive Holdings Fuels Growth and Drives Innovation with Appointment of Rajiv Pimplaskar as President and CEO

ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispersive Holdings, Inc. (Dispersive), an emerging cybersecurity leader in the Zero Trust and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) space, has appointed Rajiv Pimplaskar as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Pimplaskar most recently served as the chief revenue officer for Veridium US, LLC in New York.

Rajiv Pimplaskar, President and CEO, Dispersive Holdings, Inc.

"A proven leader, Rajiv brings industry knowledge and expertise in scaling software companies, driving go-to-market strategy and enabling partner channels," said Chris Rouland, chairman of Dispersive Holdings' Board of Directors. "His more than two decades of experience across product, marketing and sales will be invaluable as we catapult Dispersive to the next stage of growth and prominence in the cybersecurity space."

Security initiatives remain at the top of corporate agendas with ransomware attacks like Colonial Pipeline, Kaseya and the recent log4j exploits creating news headlines and widespread alarm, Pimplaskar said. "IT teams are busy modernizing and securing flexible work-from-home environments while catering to growing demands for a superior user experience," he said. "Dispersive can replace or work in conjunction with existing vendor investments to boost security, improve operational flexibility and accelerate application performance by 10 times! I'm honored to lead the talented team at Dispersive and excited about the market disruption potential of this extraordinary product."

While at Veridium, Pimplaskar helped establish the company's leadership in the Zero Trust Digital Identity space by driving best-in-class revenue growth, creating go-to-market partnerships and executing disciplined sales motions across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and telecom sectors. Pimplaskar scaled US, UK and European operations, developed the government segment and built partnerships across Latin America. Prior to joining Veridium, he held prominent sales, corporate development, and technical leadership roles at Cloudmark (acquired by Proofpoint), Atlantis Computing (acquired by HiveIO) and Verizon. He has an MBA and master's degree in computer science from Widener University in Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Pune in India.

About Dispersive Holdings

An emerging cybersecurity leader in the Zero Trust space, Dispersive delivers the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) vision with a converged cloud-native platform that is ultra-secure, operationally flexible, and up to 10 times faster. Dispersive's battlefield-inspired patented technology creates virtual active-active multipath networks with rolling encryption keys and granular access controls to connect digital businesses, products, and users across any infrastructure or service edge. Government, enterprises, and channel partners can implement the solution quickly with zero touch provisioning even across multi-cloud environments to secure against new and emerging threats, including nation state actors. For more information, visit www.dispersive.io.

