BMO Financial Group named North America's most sustainable bank for third consecutive year

Ranked #1 bank in North America for the third year in a row on Corporate Knights' 2022 Ranking of the World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations.

Ranked eighth bank out of 751 banks, globally

High scores in clean revenue and executive and board diversity

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) has been named to Corporate Knights' 2022 Ranking of the World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations and, for the third year in a row, is ranked as the most sustainable bank in North America. BMO ranked in the top quartile for clean revenue and diversity on its board and among its leadership.

"At BMO our Purpose is to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life for a thriving economy, a sustainable future and an inclusive society," said Sharon Haward-Laird, General Counsel, BMO Financial Group and Executive Committee Sponsor for Sustainability. "We're excited to be recognized for the progress we're making responding to some of today's most pressing issues, from climate change to diversity, equity and inclusion. We look forward to leveraging our position as a leading financial services organization to create opportunities, lift communities and foster a more sustainable world."

Carbon neutral in its own operations since 2010, BMO announced its Climate Ambition in March 2021 with a commitment to deploy $300 billion in sustainable lending and underwriting to companies pursuing sustainable outcomes by 2025. BMO is focused on being its clients' lead partner in their transition to a net zero future and, since December 2019, has completed green and sustainability-linked loans for companies in a range of sectors, with targets including sustainability, diversity, and health and safety. To support clients' pursuit of opportunities driven by the increasing momentum of the global economy's shift in production and consumption of energy, in 2021 BMO established a dedicated Energy Transition Group and the BMO Climate Institute.

BMO's leadership on sustainability has been recognized on a number of rankings, including the Wall Street Journal's 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World Index, and Ethisphere Institute's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $988 billion as of October 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

