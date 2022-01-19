3EDGE Asset Management Announces Executive Promotions and New Appointment in 2022

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3EDGE Asset Management recently promoted Eric Biegeleisen to Partner and Ashley Koed to Vice President, Operations & Client Service and announced the addition of Lawrence Jules as Vice President, Head Trader and member of the Investment Committee, effective January 3, 2022.

Eric Biegeleisen, who joined 3EDGE in 2017, has been promoted to Partner. Eric serves as the firm's Deputy Chief Investment Officer and is responsible for the research operations at 3EDGE. His research focuses on discovering and exploring the interconnectedness of global capital markets through quantitative and qualitative analyses. Under Eric's leadership, 3EDGE has made significant enhancements to its proprietary global capital markets model. He will continue to steward 3EDGE's relationships with ETF managers to help bring new products to market, leveraging his extensive industry and investment modeling experience. Eric serves as a member of the Investment Committee and as Portfolio Manager for a number of the firm's offerings. He is also a member of 3EDGE's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, a strategic priority for the firm.

Lawrence Jules has joined 3EDGE as Vice President, Head Trader and will oversee all trading functions. He will also serve on the firm's Investment Committee. Lawrence joins 3EDGE with over 25 years of hands-on investment management, research, and trading experience, including 20 years overseeing and implementing large portfolio rebalances. His background includes credit-market analysis and collaborating with investment research teams to analyze and develop new ETFs. Lawrence joins 3EDGE from Charles Schwab Investment Management, where he served for over 13 years, most recently as Director, Head Trader of SMA Products. Previously, he served as a Senior Analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Lawrence has a Master of Arts in Government from Harvard University, an MBA with Honors from Solvay Business School, University of Brussels, and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Boston University. Actively engaged in philanthropic efforts, Lawrence is a member of the Finance Committee for Boston Foundation's Haiti Development Institute dedicated to the economic development of Haiti's rural sector.

Ashley Koed has been promoted to Vice President, Operations & Client Service. Ashley joined 3EDGE in February 2016, shortly after the firm's inception. Ashley leads a team that works closely with various groups inside 3EDGE and several external partners to manage all aspects of client servicing, facilitating trade execution, reporting, billing, and other operations functions. She has continually leveraged technology and refined 3EDGE's processes to deliver clients and business partners the best service experience. Ashley is a 3EDGE Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council member.

"Eric and Ashley inspire us with their hard work and dedication to our company, clients, and business partners," said Monica Chandra, president of 3EDGE Asset Management. "They embody our mission of operating with excellence while embracing integrity and humility and strengthening our community. I am thankful for their many contributions to 3EDGE's growth and look forward to their continued success."

Chandra added, "I am equally thrilled to welcome Lawrence Jules to 3EDGE. He is a recognized industry expert, and we will benefit from his leadership experience, industry knowledge, and passion for technology. These announcements are a testament to our commitment to nurture internal talent and add the best possible talent to our team to support 3EDGE's ambitious growth plans."

3EDGE Asset Management LP is a multi-asset investment management firm serving institutional investors, the advisor marketplace, and private clients. 3EDGE has over $1.5B in assets, with $1.36B in AUM and over $150M in assets under advisement, including non-discretionary assets managed by other registered investment advisers using 3EDGE's model portfolios. 3EDGE strategies act as tactical diversifiers, seeking to generate consistent, long-term investment returns, regardless of market conditions, while managing downside risks. The firm's proprietary global capital markets model drives the investment research process. It is tested over the widest variety of economic and market conditions, leveraging the team's decades of research and investment experience.

