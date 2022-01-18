Princeton Identity Announces Partnership with Emphor Trading LLC, Abu Dhabi, Bringing Biometric Identity Solutions to Security Installations throughout the Middle East and Africa

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Identity (PI), a leading developer of iris and face biometric identity solutions, announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Emphor Trading LLC, Abu Dhabi, a division of ScreenCheck and part of The Centena Group. Emphor Trading, respected as a technology pioneer throughout the Middle East and Africa, delivers end-to-end security solutions in twenty-five countries within the region. Under its agreement with Princeton Identity, the company will offer PI's full line of Biometric Identity Solutions to its clients, including customized integrations to address specific security and operational needs.

Emphor Trading distributes, installs, and supports the world's leading security brands, serving public and private organizations within the Government, Corporate, Education, Manufacturing, Oil& Gas, Retail, and other sectors. Its solutions include ID Cards, Time & Attendance, Access Control, Video Surveillance, and RFID. Its addition of Princeton Identity's iris and facial biometric solutions adds the ability to incorporate highly secure, extremely accurate, and easy-to-use identity management as part of a wide range of physical and logical security applications. In addition to hardening security, biometrics enhance the experience of system users and administrators. A glance at a PI reader provides identify verification and access authorization without the need for cards, fobs, or PIN codes. There is no chance that credentials will be lost, compromised, or forgotten, and user databases remain pristine, free of duplicate entries or inaccurate tracking data.

Centana Group, the parent company of Emphor Trading, is a UAE multinational conglomerate. Since 1980, it has been a leader in the engineering, development, application, and transformation of state-of-the-art technology into innovative products and services that meet the demands of the modern, dynamic business environment. Its world-class solutions support businesses within maritime, industrial processes, diagnostics, life analytical sciences, security and identification, and education verticals. As a recipient of the Dubai SME 100 award, the company has been honored for its outstanding corporate governance and human capital development.

"Princeton Identity is delighted to be partnering with Emphor Trading, a relationship that promises to introduce our best-in-class technology to a sophisticated security marketplace that will value the unique benefits our solutions deliver. Emphor Trading's elite clientele require their security installations to meet the most stringent standards for reliability, accuracy, and convenience, and we're pleased to create technology that exceeds this high threshold," said Bobby Varma, President of Princeton Identity.

"Partnership with Princeton Identity is part of our commitment to our customers for the continuous delivery of enhanced security solutions from our portfolio. We are confident that PI's global track record in implementing high-end biometric security solutions will benefit government and large corporate customers in the UAE," said Shaji Abdul Kadar, COO of ScreenCheck.

About Princeton Identity:

Princeton Identity offers the fastest, simplest, and most secure biometric security system on the market. Leading the revolution toward a more intuitive, efficient, and natural security experience that keeps people and businesses moving, Princeton Identity uses iris recognition, face recognition, and other biometric technology to enable businesses, governments, and global organizations to streamline identity management, resulting in improved safety and protection. Formerly a division of SRI International, Princeton Identity was established as an independent venture in August 2016. For more information, visit www.princetonidentity.com

