NSF International Appoints Jahon Hobbeheydar Vice President, and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NSF International (NSF), a global public health and safety organization, has announced the appointment of Jahon Hobbeheydar to its senior leadership team as Vice President, and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. In this role, Hobbeheydar leads corporate strategy development, mergers and acquisitions, innovation and standards development.

"Jahon brings more than two decades of experience and success in strategy development to our team. We are pleased to welcome him to NSF International and are confident that he will support our mission to protect and improve human health as we continue to expand our services globally," said President and Chief Executive Officer Kevan Lawlor.

Prior to joining NSF, Jahon worked for Cummins where he led the Strategy function and drove key strategic initiatives including the navigation of technology disruption and uncertainty, organizational design and effectiveness, and organic and inorganic growth. He was instrumental in developing and launching Cummins' Electrification and Fuel Cell businesses as well Cummins' entry into the advanced transmissions space through a partnership and then joint venture with Eaton.

Prior to joining Cummins, Hobbeheydar spent eight years with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, where he worked in a variety of functional roles that included Strategy, Finance, and Risk Management. Prior to this, he spent five years as a management consultant working for both The Boston Consulting Group and Diamond Technology Partners. His work at both firms focused on the Telecommunications industry with client work in disruptive technologies, organizational design, and sales growth.

Jahon earned his bachelor's of science in Physics from Hamilton College and a master's in Physics from Yale University with a specialization in High Energy Astrophysics.

NSF International (nsf.org) is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

