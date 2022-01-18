New, Vibrant Senior Living Community Opens its Doors in Danville, Indiana Woodland Terrace of Danville provides older adults with a new outlook on life

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodland Terrace of Danville, a 164-unit senior living community in Danville, Indiana, is now welcoming residents into its new state-of-the-art building.

New Perspective (PRNewsfoto/New Perspective)

"Woodland Terrace of Danville brings a new style in senior living to this quaint Indianapolis suburb," said New Perspective CEO Ryan Novaczyk. "Our fabulous campus, along with local amenities like a historic downtown and nearby healthcare means our residents will have everything they need to live purposeful, vibrant lives."

Located minutes outside of Indianapolis, the 35-acre campus includes 50-cottage-style townhomes and a feature-filled main building that includes restaurant-style dining venues, a wellness/fitness center, gardens, a salon, local transportation and a wide variety of daily scheduled activities. The community offers cottages/townhomes, independent living, assisted living and memory care options.

"While this building is remarkable, the key to creating an exceptional experience is our people," said New Perspective President Chris Hyatt. "The Woodland Terrace team is filled with caring team members who have significant accomplishments in their respective areas and are ready to devote their expertise to the community's residents."

Along with sister properties in nearby Carmel and New Palestine, the community is managed by Minnesota-based New Perspective.

About New Perspective:

Founded in 1998, Minnetonka-based New Perspective is a family-owned company that develops, owns and operates 28 vibrant senior living communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. Its foundational belief — that all seniors deserve to Live Life on Purpose® and age with dignity — was forged from the personal experience of Founder and CEO Todd Novaczyk and his family. For seven years, they cared for his mother-in-law, Betty Berkeley , in their home as she struggled to maintain her strong, independent spirit while coping with Alzheimer's disease. Learn more at NPSeniorLiving.com .

Media Contact: Kevin Hurd

612-351-8442

mediainquiries@media-minefield.com

http://www.npseniorliving.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Perspective