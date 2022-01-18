Mike Ronayne Joins Radiance Technologies as Assistant Vice President for ISR Solutions and Strategic Engagements

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies is excited to announce the hiring of Mike Ronayne as Assistant VP, ISR Solutions and Strategic Engagements. Mike reports directly to the Radiance CEO, Mr. William Bailey, and will work closely with corporate and business line executives across Radiance's intelligence portfolio. Mike has over 30 years of experience supporting intelligence organizations in a variety of military and defense industry positions. He had a distinguished military career retiring as a Command Chief Master Sergeant and has captured well over $300M in task orders in small and large business environments. Mike has been recognized as a "Veteran of Influence" by the Dayton Business Journal and actively supports multiple veteran and charitable organizations.

Michael Ronayne

"I am super excited to be part of the Radiance Team. Radiance has an unsurpassed reputation for providing outstanding support to critical mission partners here at WPAB and also across the DoD and IC. Radiance's foundation is clear and simple—hire great employee-owners, and great things will happen. Radiance is committed to Dayton and will be leading the way for many years to come!"

"I've enjoyed working with Mike over the years. I am very pleased he has chosen to join Radiance. Mike brings tremendous experience, skill, and talent to our outstanding team in Dayton," said Radiance Technologies CEO Bill Bailey.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 900 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, the national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping, and integration, as well as operational and strategic intelligence, including scientific and technical intelligence.

