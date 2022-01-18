Goulston & Storrs Attorney Rebecca Tunney Named a 2022 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Rebecca Tunney has been named a 2022 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The award recognizes the rising stars of the Massachusetts legal industry who have been practicing for 10 years or less and have distinguished themselves professionally and in the community.

Goulston & Storrs attorney Rebecca Tunney has been named a 2022 “Up & Coming Lawyer” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Tunney is a trusts and estates attorney in the firm’s Private Client & Trust Group, where she helps wealthy individuals and families develop complex estate plans involving estate, gift and generation-skipping transfer tax planning, estate and trust administration, international tax planning, charitable giving, and business succession planning.

Tunney is a trusts and estates attorney in the firm's Private Client & Trust Group, where she helps wealthy individuals and families develop complex estate plans involving estate, gift and generation-skipping transfer tax planning, estate and trust administration, international tax planning, charitable giving, and business succession planning. Born in Victoria, British-Columbia and raised in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Tunney has particular experience with Canadian-U.S. estate planning and has built a significant cross-border trusts and estates practice.

Outside of work, Tunney participates in the Wills for Veterans program through the Federal Bar Association and handles pro bono estate planning projects through the Volunteer Lawyers Project and Lawyers for Civil Rights. She is Co-Chair of the Board of the Boston Chapter of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and a Board Member of the Financial Services Leadership Counsel of the Canadian Entrepreneurs in New England. She also serves as Co-Chair of the Communications Committee for the Boston Bar Association, Trusts & Estates section and as the Book Review Editor for the Massachusetts Bar Association's Massachusetts Law Review Journal.

Tunney was recently selected into the inaugural class of the 2022 New England Fellows Institute, which is part of the prestigious American College of Trusts and Estates Council, and was named a "2021 Top Trusts & Estates Lawyer" by Boston Magazine in their inaugural Top Lawyers list.

She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School in 2014 and her LL.M. from Boston University School of Law in 2016. She earned her B.S. from Cornell University in 2010 and her M.S. from Boston University in 2013.

