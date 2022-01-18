Golden Grail to Launch Investor Outreach Initiative

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Tech (OTC: GOGY) ("Golden Grail" or the "Company") – an evolving company with a strategic mission to advance a beverage portfolio comprised of already proven Ready-To-Drink brands announces it will be launching multi-pronged investor outreach initiative

The Company intends to deploy an investor outreach initiative that covers several channels including Twitter, LinkedIn, Discord and more. The Company believes that the digital approach has proven to be very effective especially in the last two years.

The Company's executives and representatives will be taking part in live Q&A and Ask-Me-Anything format sessions to communicate and engage with current shareholders looking to learn more about the Company but also future shareholders who may want to further understand the management team's strategy and vision to create shareholder value.

"Golden Grail continues to move forward with its vision to expand a portfolio of high growth beverage brands. We have been working tirelessly to execute on our vision and to build a strong portfolio. We feel now is the right time to expand the recognition of Golden Grail Tech Beverages. We intend to better build our relationship with our shareholders by providing accessibility, transparency and enhanced communication" Steve Hoffman, CEO, Golden Grail.

The Company will be deploying its social media accounts in the next few weeks and will provide an update to shareholders who wish to join and follow the Company for ongoing updates.

About Golden Grail

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) identifies and acquires brands within emerging beverage categories that need value-add new management. The Company then utilizes technology by applying their expertise, techniques and fiscally responsible processes for the betterment of the economics of the Company and the advancement of the marketing and distribution of the beverages. The Companies recognizable portfolio of healthy functional beverages combined with industrious financial responsibility make Golden Grail a unique entity in the beverage industry.

For more information on Golden Grail, visit www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com .

