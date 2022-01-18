EarthDaily Analytics Announces Mission Partners for the EarthDaily Satellite Constellation

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthDaily Analytics Corp. ("EDA" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated data processing and analytics company pairing cutting-edge Big Data tools with proven Space technologies, today announces the initial mission partners for the Company's EarthDaily Constellation of 9 super-spectral satellites. The EarthDaily Constellation will provide unprecedented daily global coverage of the Earth's land masses, significantly enhancing geospatial analytics capabilities to provide value-added insights in industries including agriculture, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), insurance, disaster prevention and recovery, commodities trading, and more by the end of 2023.

EDA's lead partner for this mission is Loft Orbital Solutions Inc. ("Loft Orbital"), which in turn has contracted with Europe's largest aeronautics and space company, Airbus, to supply satellite buses based on Airbus' OneWeb heritage and production lines, incorporating a range of technical improvements in line with EarthDaily's ultra-high performance requirements. EDA's contract with Loft Orbital includes 10 satellite buses (including an in-orbit spare), integration of the imaging payloads into the satellites, launch, and spacecraft operations. Loft Orbital will also provide the systems and services that enable EDA to operate the imaging payloads and downlink the data directly to its cloud-based ground segment.

"We've partnered with industry leaders to ensure dependability and ultra-high quality products and services for our current and future customers on a global basis, and in so doing we are changing the business of monitoring both natural and human-caused change across the planet. The combined efforts of each mission partner will ensure the EarthDaily Constellation will provide unprecedented capabilities that will power enterprise-grade analytics at scale. By utilizing ground-breaking artificial intelligence / machine learning applications, EDA will be in the unique position to provide differentiated, highly value-added insights and solutions for a wide range of the world's most pressing challenges," said Don Osborne, CEO of EarthDaily Analytics.

"We are very excited to be supporting EarthDaily Analytics with the build-out and operations of this constellation," said Pierre-Damien Vaujour, CEO of Loft Orbital. "Combining our products with the reliable flight-proven hardware from our partners is the key that has been the hallmark of Loft services, and we are delighted to have EarthDaily Analytics benefit from those capabilities."

International private equity firm Antarctica Capital announced the formation of EarthDaily Analytics Corporation in April 2021 and has committed to support the construction of the $150M EarthDaily Constellation. EarthDaily Analytics has developed a market leading, proprietary, cloud-native, fully automated SaaS data processing platform, EarthPipeline, that transforms raw satellite data into ultra-high quality image products. These products are direct-to-algorithm ready and power artificial intelligence-based analytics products and services. The fully automated nature of the EarthPipeline enables "no humans in the loop" operation that is critical to cost effectively managing the extraordinary scale of processing required for the daily global coverage of the EarthDaily Constellation.

Construction of the EarthDaily Constellation satellites began in September 2021, with launches scheduled for 2023. The constellation will collect scientific-grade, 5 meter resolution imagery of the planet in a unique combination of 22 spectral bands using 3 different camera types, covering a broad spectral range from visible to thermal wavelengths, to support a range of geoanalytics applications across diverse end markets.

Additional mission partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

EarthDaily Analytics (EDA), a Canadian company with headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia, provides evidence-based, actionable insights for addressing some of the world's greatest challenges, from sustainable agriculture and disaster management to climate change monitoring and forestry protection, among many others. Its EarthDaily Agro (formerly Geosys) division, with operations in Minneapolis, USA, and Toulouse, France, has more than thirty years of AgTech experience analyzing weather and satellite data for agriculture, serving stakeholders across the agricultural value chain with proven solutions for monitoring and benchmarking crops throughout the growing season.

EDA has developed EarthPipeline, the world's first Ground Segment as a Service, that uses proprietary algorithms combined with the latest advancements in computer vision and machine learning to produce scientific quality Analytics Ready Data in the cloud at massive scale for "big data" infrastructure and geoanalytics. This fully automated processing pipeline is used with data from a number of satellite sensors to power the geoanalytics services by its EarthDaily Agro division and is now also being offered commercially. EDA is also developing the EarthDaily Satellite Constellation to image the Earth's landmass and large maritime areas every single day, with the data being processed by the EarthPipeline to produce scientific-quality superspectral imagery that will power groundbreaking innovations in a wide range of AI and machine learning applications. For more information, visit www.earthdaily.com.

Antarctica Capital is an international private equity firm headquartered in New York with assets under management in excess of $2 billion as of December 31, 2020. Antarctica Capital is a registered investment advisor and is dedicated to investments in private markets and real assets and the establishment of long-term capital vehicles to leverage this investment focus. Antarctica Capital's investment approach is active ownership with an inherent focus on sustainability and to provide more than capital to develop companies. The firm has an absolute return focus, which leads the firm to rigorously evaluate and build conviction around idiosyncratic investment opportunities and build value through the implementation of its investment strategies, such as SIGA®, SARO® and SEREY™.

