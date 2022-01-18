Online Dating Giant Also Announces Contest That Will Award a Lucky Couple Two Tickets for a Getaway to Paris, the Most Romantic City in the World

Dating.com, the Global Dating App to Find Love without Boundaries, Reveals How Singles All Over the World Are Building Relationships in 2022

Dating.com, the Global Dating App to Find Love without Boundaries, Reveals How Singles All Over the World Are Building Relationships in 2022 Online Dating Giant Also Announces Contest That Will Award a Lucky Couple Two Tickets for a Getaway to Paris, the Most Romantic City in the World

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is a universal language, and singles all over the world are more eager than ever to see what's out there.

(PRNewsfoto/Dating.com)

The ongoing pandemic, rise in remote work and resulting burnout have caused many people to rethink their life choices - especially dating and relationships, according to insights from Dating.com. The boundary-less options that remote work offers have made people more open to exploring the world, expanding their dating pool, and even traveling great distances to meet their soul mate. Dating.com, part of the Dating Group - the company behind over 30 online dating sites, with offices and dating experts in seven countries - today released new data from its latest survey on the top international dating trends in 2022.

Though Dating.com has found that online dating preferences and activity differ from country to country, the desire for connection can be seen globally. And while dating habits are constantly evolving, it's clear that online dating is here to stay. Dating.com sees 12 million new users annually and cites that 70% of singles around the world turn to apps in search of new love.

Additional data from the survey includes:

In the UK, 45% of singles are sending gifts to potential dates before meeting in person, while elsewhere a majority of users would rather wait until or after the first date.

Love truly knows no boundaries in France , with 63% of singles traveling an average of 70 miles to meet their date.

North Americans are chatty. In the U.S., singles are more likely to meet up with their match after about 30 messages are exchanged, while most Canadians wait until they've exchanged 100 messages on average.

Worldwide, 38% of singles are open to dating someone who doesn't speak the same language as them. Of those singles, 72% noted they'd be willing to learn a new language for love.

Singles in North America are spending the most on first dates, citing an average of $300 . Europeans come in next, spending an average of $150 to impress their potential match.

Overall, 82% of singles noted they'd be willing to move internationally for love.

"Singles everywhere are searching for meaningful relationships, and they're open to exploring who's out there – no matter where in the world they might be," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Dating Expert of Dating.com. "Globally, we've seen that online dating has become the main way for singles to meet, have fun and fall in love. We predict this trend will continue for years to come, and innovative tech features like gift-giving, gamification, avatars, video chat and more will make it even more engaging for singles to interact virtually and develop relationships online."

With love in the air and on the worldwide web, Dating.com has also announced that they will be sending a lucky couple to Paris, France for a romantic trip to the city of love. In order for singles to enter, simply join Dating.com, find your match and send 100 messages to receive an entry email to win two tickets for a week's stay in Paris. For more information on the giveaway, please visit https://www.dating.com/paris.

To join Dating.com's extensive, international network of singles and find your match please visit www.dating.com .

About Dating Group: Dating Group is a global social discovery platform, enabling people from around the world to connect through the power of shared interests and mutual benefits. Dating Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 700 professionals with more than 73 million registered users across the entire portfolio. Dating Group brands include Dating.com, Dil Mil, Once, Cupid Media, DateMyAge, LovingA, and many more, each with a unique platform tailored to different communities defined by interest, geography and demographics.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dating.com