Bill Jennings Joins Radiance Technologies as Senior Intelligence Advisor for the Defense Sector

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies is excited to announce the hiring of Bill Jennings as Senior Intelligence Advisor, Defense Sector. Bill reports directly to Tim Massey, Executive Vice President, DoD Sector. Bill will work closely with corporate and business line executives across Radiance's intelligence portfolio. Bill has over 35 years of experience in the Intelligence Community in a variety of senior positions as part of the Missile and Space Intelligence Center (MSIC). During his time with MSIC, Bill supported a wide range of DoD and policymaking customers in the areas of critical acquisition program support, military operations, and innovative technology development.

"I am very excited to join Radiance Technologies. Radiance is an outstanding company with an exceptional reputation for providing critical support across the DoD and IC with a clear mission to protect our country.The company is very customer-focused, with employees that are extremely talented, dedicated, and professional. I look forward to working as part of this team!"

"I have known Bill for many years and have respected him and his expertise in every way. He had a very distinguished career at MSIC, and we are extremely excited he has chosen to join us at Radiance. We look forward to everything he will do to support our DoD and IC customers," said Radiance Technologies CEO Bill Bailey.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 900 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, the national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping, and integration, as well as operational and strategic intelligence, including scientific and technical intelligence.

