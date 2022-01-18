Barrette Outdoor Living® Launches InstaDeck™ Outdoor Flooring System

CLEVELAND, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc., a leading provider of outdoor living products, is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary, DIY-friendly InstaDeckTM Outdoor Flooring System.* InstaDeck is a snap together tile system made from high quality, durable plastic that creates a foundation for a freestanding, ground-level deck.

Barrette Outdoor Living's InstaDeck Outdoor Flooring System creates the foundation for a freestanding, ground-level deck that can easily be assembled on any flat surface.

InstaDeck tiles easily snap together and can be assembled using minimal tools on any flat surface, including grass, concrete, pavers or gravel. InstaDeck utilizes an integrated, patented Step-Clip® fastening system that enables Barrette Outdoor Living's compatible composite deck boards to be secured into place without the use of screws.

With the ability to be configured in any shape or size, InstaDeck provides homeowners with a flexible decking option that can easily adapt to large and small spaces. Once the InstaDeck tiles are configured and the composite decking is cut to fit accordingly, homeowners step on the deck boards, clipping them securely into place on the tiles.

"InstaDeck is a real game changer for the DIYer who is looking for an easy and cost-effective way to better define their outdoor living space," said Patrick Ianni, Director of Product Management at Barrette Outdoor Living. "Homeowners can now build a new ground-level deck or outdoor flooring in a few hours and at a fraction of the cost of a traditional deck or pavers."

*InstaDeck currently available in limited markets with plans to increase distribution over the course of 2022.

About Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc.®:

Barrette Outdoor Living empowers homeowners to bring their personal outdoor space to life — however they envision it — by providing fencing, railing, decking and complementary outdoor products that beckon people to embrace their Outside SideTM. Barrette Outdoor Living is proud to be an American manufacturer, with 14 locations throughout North America that provide outdoor products sold through specialty retailers, home centers and lumberyards. Featuring more than 75 patents, proprietary state-of-the-art machinery and rigorous testing and control standards, Barrette Outdoor Living products are meticulously engineered, designed for flexibility and ease of installation. For more information, visit barretteoutdoorliving.com

(PRNewsfoto/Barrette Outdoor Living)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barrette Outdoor Living