Apiiro's Code Risk Platform Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiiro , a leader in Cloud-Native Application Security, today announced the availability of its comprehensive Code Risk Platform™ on Google Cloud Marketplace , which offers integrated solutions vetted by Google Cloud. Google Cloud customers can now access a simple new method to purchase and connect Apiiro to secure their SDLC and remediate critical risks in cloud-native applications.

Google Cloud customers can now purchase the Apiiro platform directly on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling them to simplify cloud software procurement for their enterprise via online discovery, purchasing, and fulfillment. The new partnership means that Google Cloud customers can buy in the same streamlined manner they are accustomed to and benefit from counting Apiiro towards their Google Cloud Platform [GCP] spending commitments. GCP customers can get started immediately by accessing a free code risk assessment scan to identify exposed secrets in code, API risks, sensitive data exposure, vulnerable dependencies, infra-as-code misconfigurations, software supply chain threats, and more.

"Apiiro helps organizations secure their software development lifecycle to contextually remediate critical risks in cloud-native applications, from cloud to code with seamless API integrations," said John Leon, Vice President of Business Development at Apiiro. "Having Apiiro's solution available on Google Cloud Marketplace, where global companies purchase and implement security and compliance solutions, makes it even more seamless for potential customers around the world to leverage Apiiro to remediate cloud-native application risks."

Apiiro helps small and large organizations gain risk-based visibility and control over their SDLC and cloud-native applications. The Apiiro platform helps AppSec, DevOps, and Cloud Security engineers remediate critical risks such as design flaws, misconfigurations, secrets, vulnerabilities, drifts & software supply chain threats - before production.

Apiiro is the industry's first Code Risk Platform to provide cloud to code remediation of critical risks in cloud-native applications. Apiiro is re-inventing the secure software development lifecycle for modern agile and DevOps processes. Apiiro is backed by Greylock and Kleiner Perkins. www.apiiro.com

