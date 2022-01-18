Animation Aims to Educate on Hepatitis C Test!Treat!Cure! conveys critical messaging behind preventing liver cancer by testing for Hepatitis C

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Health Louisiana (AHL) and NoiseFilter announce the release of Test!Treat!Cure!, a video animation that educates on hepatitis C and liver health.

Test!Treat!Cure! features infectious disease physician Dr. MarkAlain Déry and community health expert Dr. Eric Griggs in a 2Tone musical animation. The video uses the upbeat sounds of ska to educate viewers on reducing risks of liver cancer by testing for hepatitis C.

NoiseFilter is an educational platform that addresses health and wellness topics through entertainment. Test!Treat!Cure! joins a library of animations that explain dense medical concepts through fantastical methods – journeying through the human body to explain mRNA vaccines, transporting between fairy tales to discuss COVID-19 and revisiting nursery rhymes to explain HIV medications.

"Our goal is simple," says Dr. Déry. "We want our audience – no matter who it may be – to walk away having learned something. In this case, it's that liver cancer can be prevented by testing and treating for Hep-C."

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services , an estimated 2.4 million people are living with hepatitis C. The most common blood-borne infection in the U.S., it is also the leading cause of liver cancer. Knowing the risk factors and getting screened are the best defenses against cancers caused by hepatitis C.

"Unless you are in the infectious disease world or have been affected by hepatitis C it's not as well-known as other infectious diseases, especially now while COVID-19 is top of mind," says Dr. Déry. "Providing this catchy animation is a way we can contribute to education about testing for hepatitis C."

Dr. Déry is the Medical Director of Infectious Diseases and Chief Innovation Officer for AHL, a leading site for hepatitis testing and treatment in the region. For more information visit accesshealthla.org.

Access Health Louisiana:

Access Health Louisiana (AHL) is a network of Federally Qualified Health Centers. Our network of more than 100 providers sees over 45,000 patients a year in 12 Louisiana parishes. Our mission is simple: To improve the health of the people we serve. We do this by striving for the highest levels of patient care every day. For more information about Access Health Louisiana and the additional services available including STI testing, telemedicine and teletherapy, please visit https://accesshealthla.org.

