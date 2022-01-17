Laserfiche Announces 2022 Laserfiche Run Smarter® and Industry Leadership Award Winners

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced the winners of the 2022 Laserfiche Run Smarter® Awards and Industry Leadership Awards. The Laserfiche Run Smarter Awards were first launched in 2005 to honor people and organizations around the world that use Laserfiche to improve productivity, build innovative processes and achieve exceptional business results. The Industry Leadership Awards, launched in 2020, recognize individual members of the Laserfiche community who drive transformative change in their organizations and beyond, demonstrating leadership and serving as a model for their respective industries.

"While organizations worldwide have accelerated digital transformation initiatives in recent years, our Run Smarter and Industry Leadership Award winners demonstrate how to use this momentum for sustainable change," said Karl Chan, president at Laserfiche. "These individuals, teams and organizations have successfully combined vision, leadership and technology to implement long-lasting solutions and build digital resilience. Congratulations!"

This past year, Laserfiche customers worldwide optimized employee and customer experiences while navigating challenging business landscapes. The 2022 Run Smarter and Industry Leadership Award winners represent Laserfiche users that developed technology-driven solutions which demonstrate innovation, creativity and inspiration to transform the organization and drive change.

The 2022 Run Smarter Award winners:

Best Program ROI: Adams 12 Five Star School District

Laserfiche Program of the Year: Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA)

Laserfiche Team of the Year: City of Georgetown, Texas

Change-Maker of the Year: Joseph Battersby, Business Systems Analyst, Tootsie Roll Industries

Executive of the Year: Justin Thomas, VAF Head: Strategy, Alliances and Digital Innovation, Standard Bank

The 2022 Industry Leadership Award winners:

Government Impact Award: Eric Johnston, Environmental Health Director, Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department

Government Influencer Award: Collin Boyce, Chief Information Officer, City of Tucson, Arizona

Tribal Nations Impact Award: Jan Lawrence, former Senior Executive Assistant to CEO and Digital Process Manager, Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua Siuslaw Indians

Financial Services Impact Award: Matthew Tingey, Senior Application Specialist, American United Federal Credit Union

Financial Services Trailblazer Award: Gert Bester, Senior IT Business Systems Engineer, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services (Pty) Ltd

Higher Education Influencer Award: Eliza Nicholson, Director, Recruitment and Admissions, Trent University

K-12 Education Impact Award: Lydia Cabrera, Application Support Analyst, Santa Clara County Office of Education

Healthcare Impact Award: Jennifer Washburn, IT Manager, SIU School of Medicine

Manufacturing Influencer Award: Sandra Lund, Payroll Manager, FCA Packaging

The winners of the Laserfiche Run Smarter Awards and Industry Leadership Awards will be celebrated during the 2022 Laserfiche Empower conference, taking place online Feb. 7-17, 2022. To learn more about the winners, click HERE to download an eBook of their stories and register for the conference.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

