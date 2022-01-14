Unique Logistics International, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended November 30, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. ("UNQL or the Company") (OTC Markets: UNQL) a rapidly growing global logistics and freight forwarding company, today announced the filing of its Current Report on Form 10-Q (the "Current Report") reporting record financial results (unaudited) for the second quarter and the first six months of its current fiscal year.

Second quarter net sales increased $280.8 million , or 225% versus the second quarter of prior year to $405.4 million

Second quarter Income from Operations, up $5.7 million , or 190%, versus the second quarter of prior year

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter is up $4.2 million , or 89%, versus the second quarter of prior year

Key Results (unaudited)











(in millions)













Second Quarter Ended November 30

First Six Months Ended November 30



2021 2020

2021 2020





























Net Revenue $ 405.4 $ 124.6

$ 595.2 $ 182.1

Income from Operations 8.7 3.0

11.9 2.5

Net Income $ 4.5 $ 1.4

$ 6.5 $ 0.8





























Adjusted EBITDA $ 8.9 $ 4.7

$ 12.3 $ 4.8

















As of









November 30, 2021 May 31, 2021





















Total Assets $ 210.7 $ 69.4







Total Stockholders' Equity $ 13.4 $ 6.6























"With this record quarter, UNQL remains firmly on track to achieve and exceed our goals for Fiscal Year 2022. The successful organic growth of our business has positioned us strongly to complete strategic acquisitions, integrate them into our organization and expand our business for the future," said Sunandan Ray, Chief Executive Officer.

"Our 225% revenue growth over the second quarter of prior year is a testament to this team's successful capacity management for existing customers as well as the addition of new customers, particularly during these unique but challenging peak shipping periods. This organic growth has positioned us to continue making judicious strategic acquisitions and expanding our capacity for new and recurring customers."

Key Business Highlights:

Revenue Environment:

Demand for international logistics services remains strong. Seasonal factors will undoubtedly impact shipping volumes in the remainder of the Fiscal Year, but the overall trends are positive; and the Company is in a favorable position.

The reported revenue growth reflects the continuing success of the Company in achieving organic growth and increased market share by acquiring new customers in a challenging logistics market, through critical procurement and marketing strategies.

Cost Performance:

The quarter ended November 30, 2021 , was the peak shipping period for USA imports. The Company's procurement strategy utilizing chartered air cargo capacity as well as long term relationships with shipping lines and airlines resulted in the successful execution of increased shipping demand.

The Company is constantly seeking cost saving opportunities throughout all levels of its business. Total cost and operating expenses for the period was contained at a level where the Company was able to deliver $8.7 million in Operating Income, while maintaining competitive rates for its customers, predominantly United States based importers facing increased supply chain costs and various supply chain problems. The Company has been able to deliver consistent cost performance as we seek cost-saving opportunities at all levels of the business.

Subsequent Event/ Reduction of Debt:

The Company has undertaken continued efforts to strengthen its balance sheet. As disclosed in an 8-K filing on December 13, 2021 , the Company reached agreement, effective December 10, 2021 , with its convertible debt holders for an exchange of debt and warrants of $ 3.9 million into equity. As a result, the Company eliminated all convertible debt in its balance sheet.

As disclosed in another 8-K filing, dated January 10, 2022 , on January 7, 2022 , the Company repaid, early, $2 million of non-convertible debt to two of its noteholders.

The above actions resulted in the elimination of $5.9 million of debt in the Company's balance sheet. The Company's Stockholder's Equity of $13.4 million grew 103% during the current Fiscal Year.

Further details can be found in the Company's Form 10-Q filed January 14, 2022 .

Non-GAAP Measurement of Business Performance:

This press release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company, for the periods presented, to be earnings before interest, factoring fees, taxes, depreciation and amortization, accretion of debt discounts, loss on debt extinguishments, stock-based compensation, and certain other items. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation in the tables attached to this release of income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company calculated and communicated Adjusted EBITDA in the tables because the Company's management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders by providing additional information with respect to the performance of its fundamental business activities. Management presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplement to net income as an indicator of operating performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an industry-wide financial measure that is useful both to management and investors when evaluating the Company's performance and comparing our performance with the performance of our competitors. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, as well as to evaluate the Company's performance because it believes that adjusted EBITDA more accurately reflects the Company's results, as it excludes certain items, such as stock-based compensation charges, that management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure and not a liquidity measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating or net income as an indicator of performance or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company for the periods presented to be earnings before interest, factoring fees, taxes, depreciation and amortization, accretion of debt discounts, loss on debt extinguishments, stock-based compensation, and certain other items. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation in the tables attached to this release of loss from continuing operations calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company calculated and communicated Adjusted EBITDA in the tables because the Company's management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders by providing additional information with respect to the performance of its fundamental business activities. Management presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplement to net loss as an indicator of operating performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an industry-wide financial measure that is useful both to management and investors when evaluating the Company's performance and comparing our performance with the performance of our competitors. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, as well as to evaluate the Company's performance because it believes that adjusted EBITDA more accurately reflects the Company's results, as it excludes certain items, such as stock-based compensation charges, that management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure and not a liquidity measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating or net loss as an indicator of performance or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.

The Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to the GAAP operating measure of net income (loss). In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. Management does not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP income taxes that can affect cash flows. The Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to the GAAP operating measure of net income (loss). In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. Management does not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Unique Logistics International, Inc.

Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTC: UNQL) through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company providing a range of international logistics services that enable its customers to outsource to the Company sections of their supply chain process. The services provided are seamlessly managed by its network of trained employees and integrated information systems. We enable our customers to share data regarding their international vendors and purchase orders with us, execute the flow of goods and information under their operating instructions, provide visibility to the flow of goods from factory to distribution center or store and when required, update their inventory records.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by hose sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans, and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our services; the acceptance of our services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our services; the amount and nature of competition from other logistics service providers; the effects of changes in the logistics market; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



































November 30, 2021





May 31, 2021





(unaudited)







ASSETS













Current Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 840,756



$ 252,615 Accounts receivable – trade, net



142,577,549





20,369,747 Contract assets



50,004,259





23,423,314 Factoring reserve



-





7,593,665 Other prepaid expenses and current assets



980,779





761,458 Total current assets



194,403,343





52,400,799















Property and equipment – net



200,721





192,092















Other long-term assets:













Goodwill



4,463,129





4,463,129 Intangible assets – net



7,691,279





8,044,853 Operating lease right-of-use assets – net



3,087,387





3,797,527 Deposits and other assets



879,362





555,362 Other long-term assets



16,121,157





16,860,871 Total assets

$ 210,725,221



$ 69,453,762















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current Liabilities:













Accounts payable – trade

$ 75,885,954



$ 38,992,846 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



10,710,006





2,383,915 Accrued freight



49,337,707





10,403,430 Contract liabilities



20,331,879





- Revolving credit facility



29,833,248





- Current portion of notes payable – net of discount



3,918,339





2,285,367 Current portion of long-term debt due to related parties



198,933





397,975 Current portion of operating lease liability



1,399,186





1,466,409 Total current liabilities



191,615,252





55,929,942















Other long-term liabilities



424,002





565,338 Long-term-debt due to related parties, net of current portion



699,334





715,948 Notes payable, net of current portion – net of discount



2,812,704





3,193,306 Operating lease liability, net of current portion



1,799,273





2,431,144 Total long-term liabilities



5,735,313





6,905,736















Total liabilities



197,350,565





62,835,678















Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)



-





-















Stockholders' Equity:













Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized













Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000

issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2021 and May 31,

2021



130





130 Series B Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 820,800 and

840,000 shares issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2021

and May 31, 2021, respectively



821





840 Preferred Stock, Value













Common stock, $0.001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized;

655,781,078 and 393,742,663 shares issued and outstanding as of

November 30, 2021 and May 31, 2021, respectively



655,782





393,743 Additional paid-in capital



4,889,295





4,906,384 Retained earnings



7,828,628





1,316,987 Total Stockholders' Equity



13,374,656





6,618,084 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 210,725,221



$ 69,453,762

UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

















(unaudited)





























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

November 30, November 30,



2021

2020

2021



2020























Revenues:



























Airfreight services

$ 275,070,204

$ 72,388,144

$ 327,232,845



$ 89,887,028

Ocean freight and ocean services



115,421,970



42,601,314



238,722,728





73,254,180

Contract logistics



1,211,056



838,853



1,933,720





1,527,563

Customs brokerage and other services



13,727,459



8,811,109



27,313,256





17,385,916

Total revenues



405,430,689



124,639,420



595,202,549





182,054,687































Costs and operating expenses:



























Airfreight services



269,019,226



68,891,139



320,645,001





85,628,080

Ocean freight and ocean services



107,173,955



38,726,139



223,761,697





66,592,372

Contract logistics



679,426



297,758



1,069,826





561,826

Customs brokerage and other services



12,393,603



8,357,835



25,318,695





16,502,717

Salaries and related costs



2,817,938



2,191,247



5,569,318





4,292,136

Professional fees



184,459



228,739



478,326





658,480

Rent and occupancy



489,770



442,605



969,979





901,116

Selling and promotion



2,659,490



846,883



3,692,618





1,898,311

Depreciation and amortization



194,875



191,398



388,672





382,311

Fees on factoring agreements



-



1,410,203



27,000





1,884,263

Other



1,154,945



16,190



1,423,067





238,889

Total costs and operating expenses



396,767,687



121,600,136



583,344,199





179,540,407































Income from operations



8,663,002



3,039,284



11,858,350





2,514,280































Other income (expenses)



























Interest expense, net



(1,881,201)



(28,474



(3,171,480)





(60,913)

Amortization of debt discount



(391,035)



(175,266



(776,515)





(175,266)

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of convertible notes payable



-



(1,147,856



780,050





(1,147,856)

Gain on forgiveness of promissory note



-



-



358,236





-

Total other income (expenses)



(2,272,236)



(1,351,596



(2,809,709)





(1,384,035)































Net income before income tax provision



6,390,766



1,687,688



9,048,641





1,130,245































Income tax provision



1,902,541



290,505



2,537,000





307,199































Net income

$ 4,488,225

$ 1,397,183

$ 6,511,641



$ 823,046



UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.











Adjusted EBITDA

































For the Three



For the Three Months Ended Months Ended November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 Net income (loss)

$ 4,488,225



$ 1,397,183















Add Back:













Income tax expense



1,902,541





290,505 Depreciation and amortization



194,875





191,398 Stock-based compensation



-





50,000 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of convertible notes



-





1,147,856 Factoring fees



-





1,410,203 Interest expense (including accretion of debt discount)



2,272,236





203,740















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,857,887



$ 4,690,885



















For the Six



For the Six Months Ended Months Ended November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 Net income (loss)

$ 6,511,641



$ 823,046















Add Back:













Income tax expense



2,537,000





307,199 Depreciation and amortization



388,672





382,217 Stock-based compensation



-





50,000 Gain on forgiveness of promissory notes



(358,236)





- (Gain) loss on extinguishment of convertible notes



(780,050)





1,147,856 Factoring fees



27,000





1,884,263 Interest expense (including accretion of debt discount)



3,947,995





236,179















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,274,022



$ 4,830,760

