Jewett-Cameron Announces 1st Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended November 30, 2021.

Sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $12.9 million compared to sales of $10.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Net loss for the current quarter was ($391,141), or ($0.11) per share, compared to net income of $488,527, or $0.14 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

"Our sales quarter over quarter increased by 25%, reflecting the continued strong demand for our products, but higher costs for raw materials and global logistical issues significantly reduced our margins," said CEO Chad Summers. "In response, we have now successfully increased our selling prices with our customers, but these inflationary pressures will remain an issue affecting our margins throughout fiscal 2022."

As of November 30, 2021, the Company's cash position was approximately $1.2 million, and there was $5.0 million borrowed against its $10.0 million line of credit. Based on the timing of accounts receivable and the unused portion of the line of credit, the Company believes it has sufficient working capital available for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)

November 30,2021

August 31,2021











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,235,445

$ 1,184,313 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2021 - $0)

5,806,987



7,086,503 Inventory, net of allowance of $250,000 (August 31, 2021 - $250,000)

17,223,927



14,391,365 Prepaid expenses

2,267,341



2,305,820 Prepaid income taxes

355,163



252,958











Total current assets

26,888,863



25,220,959











Property, plant and equipment, net

4,407,548



3,886,543











Intangible assets, net

30,629



30,897











Total assets $ 31,327,040

$ 29,138,399











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 2,084,438

$ 1,349,677 Bank indebtedness

5,000,000



3,000,000 Accrued liabilities

1,594,834



1,798,088











Total current liabilities

8,679,272



6,147,765











Deferred tax liability

125,834



116,945











Total liabilities

8,805,106



6,264,710











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock Authorized 21,567,564 common shares, no par value 10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value Issued 3,492,842 common shares (August 31, 2021 –3,489,161)

824,039



823,171 Additional paid-in capital

725,729



687,211 Retained earnings

20,972,166



21,363,307











Total stockholders' equity

22,521,934



22,873,689











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 31,327,040

$ 29,138,399

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended November 30, 2021

Three Months Ended November 30, 2020











SALES $ 12,917,724

$ 10,316,284











COST OF SALES

10,452,861



7,353,385











GROSS PROFIT

2,464,863



2,962,899











OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling, general and administrative expenses

988,288



694,628 Depreciation and amortization

69,638



50,529 Wages and employee benefits

1,874,118



1,593,959















2,932,044



2,339,116











(Loss) income from operations

(467,181)



623,783











OTHER ITEMS









Other income

3,000



3,000 Interest expense

(20,276)



-











Total other items

(17,276)



3,000











(Loss) income before income taxes

(484,457)



626,783











Income tax recovery (expense)

93,316



(138,256)











Net (loss) income $ (391,141)

$ 488,527











Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.11)

$ 0.14











Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.11)

$ 0.14











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic

3,491,103



3,481,162 Diluted

3,491,103



3,481,162

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended November 30, 2021

Three Months Ended November 30, 2020











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net (loss) income $ (391,141)

$ 488,527 Items not involving an outlay of cash:









Depreciation and amortization

69,638



50,529 Stock-based compensation expense

39,386



- Deferred income taxes

8,889



(40,784)











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









Decrease in accounts receivable

1,279,516



2,027,469 (Increase) in inventory

(2,832,562)



(223,013) Decrease in prepaid expenses

38,479



196,255 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

531,507



(454,861) (Increase) in prepaid income taxes

(102,205)



- Increase in income taxes payable

-



179,040











Net cash (used by) provided by operating activities

(1,358,493)



2,223,162











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(590,375)



(184,247)











Net cash used in investing activities

(590,375)



(184,247)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from bank indebtedness

2,000,000



-











Net cash provided by financing activities

2,000,000



-











Net increase in cash

51,132



2,038,915











Cash, beginning of period

1,184,313



3,801,037











Cash, end of period $ 1,235,445

$ 5,839,952

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

