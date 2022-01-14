Akastor ASA: HMH mandate announcement and contemplated bond issuance

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA's (OSE: AKAST) 50% owned affiliate HMH has today mandated DNB Markets, Nordea, Pareto Securities and SEB as joint lead managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing Monday 17 January. A 3-year USD-denominated senior secured bond issue with an expected size of minimum USD 150 million may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

The net proceeds from the contemplated bond issue will be used by HMH for repayment of a bridge loan under its current loan facilities as well as for general corporate purposes.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer; see https://akastor.com.

About HMH

HMH is a premier drilling solutions provider, which was formed as an independent company in October 2021 through the merger of Baker Hughes' (NYSE: BKR) Subsea Drilling Systems business and Akastor ASA's wholly owned subsidiary, MHWirth AS.

HMH combines integrated delivery capabilities, capital, renowned industry expertise and delivers the full range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages at scale. HMH aims to support the industry's transition toward more energy-efficient solutions, as well as deploying technologies and service solutions to make the sector more competitive through increased drilling efficiency. Moreover, the Company's service and technology portfolio will be utilized as a springboard for future growth, both within drilling services and when pursuing opportunities towards adjacent industries such as renewables and mining.

For further information, please visit homepage: https://hmhw.com/

About Akastor

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

For further information, please visit homepage: https://akastor.com/

