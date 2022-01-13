PetHonesty Appoints Consumer Products Executive Richard Greenberg as CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetHonesty, a trusted leader in premium pet health products and a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners, today announced it has named consumer products executive Richard P. Greenberg as CEO effective February 14. PetHonesty founder and CEO Ben Arneberg will continue to serve as a Director on the Company's Board, and he and his family will retain their significant ongoing investment in the Company.

"Rich is an inspirational leader with a track record of achieving breakthrough results and driving organizational capability," said Jeffrey Ansell, PetHonesty Chairman and Vestar Senior Advisor. "I've seen the impact of Rich's leadership first-hand, and I'm confident his principle-based and inclusive leadership approach will enable the Company to achieve its next phase of exciting growth. I'd also like to thank Ben Arneberg for his tireless efforts launching and building PetHonesty into a high-growth, high-potential business. We look forward to his continued contributions as a Board member."

A more than 20-year CPG executive, Mr. Greenberg most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer of Sovos Brands, which launched its IPO in the fall of 2021. Sovos Brands includes leading brands Rao's Homemade, Noosa Yoghurt, Birch Benders, and Michael Angelo's. Prior to Sovos, he held key leadership positions in the household products sector, initially at the Sun Products Corporation, which was acquired by Henkel Consumer Goods in 2016, where Mr. Greenberg ultimately served as General Manager and Chief Customer Officer. Mr. Greenberg was recruited to Sun from Kellogg's Kashi Foods division. He currently serves on the Board of Vestar's Roland Foods, and he earned a bachelor's degree in business from Penn State University.

"I'm honored to join PetHonesty and serve as its next CEO as we build upon the Company's strong foundation at a time when the pet products industry is experiencing record growth and strong tailwinds," said Mr. Greenberg. "With the Company's leadership team, I look forward to partnering with Vestar and leveraging their industry relationships and resources as we drive the PetHonesty brand, launch meaningful innovation, and delight pets and pet parents with products that make a difference to pet health and well-being."

"Bringing Vestar on was a significant step in fueling PetHonesty's growth trajectory, and the addition of Rich will further accelerate the Company's strategic expansion plans," said Mr. Arneberg. "I'm proud of the innovative company we've built to address the needs of pets and pet parents, and am energized by the tremendous talent and resources we have been able to attract to help the Company unlock its enormous potential."

About PetHonesty

PetHonesty is a trusted leader in premium pet health products. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, TX, the company provides a natural and noticeable boost to pet health through natural, science-backed products that demonstrate effectiveness pet parents can truly see. PetHonesty's products are formulated to help address a plethora of common pet ailments, including immobility, digestive issues, and allergies. The company's world-class customer service provides personalized guidance and education to help light the way to more joyful, healthy years for pets and pet parents. PetHonesty products are available via its website as well as through Amazon and Chewy. For more information, please visit www.pethonesty.com.

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since its founding in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 88 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

