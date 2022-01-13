Northpass Wins Gold and Bronze in Brandon Hall's 2021 Excellence in Technology Awards <span class="legendSpanClass">With advances in the Learning Management Systems (LMS) space, Northpass is recognized for its latest Customer Education-focused product innovations.</span>

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Northpass , the provider of the leading Customer Learning platform, announced that it has been recognized by Brandon Hall Group as a winner of two 2021 Excellence in Technology Awards. Northpass won Gold in the "Best Advance in Learning Management Technology (LMT) for External Training," category. Additionally, Northpass was awarded Bronze for the "Best Advance in Learning Management Technology."

Northpass' submissions detailed innovations that launched within its LMS over the past 12 months. At its core, this evolution of the Northpass platform has been focused around increasing its flexibility, integration capabilities and its level of customization. With these advancements, Northpass customers are further empowered to provide their learners more frictionless and impactful learning programs that yield business results.

This news follows Northpass being identified as a recipient of 11 badges from G2 as a "High Performer," for Winter 2022.

"I couldn't be more proud of our Product and Engineering teams," said Northpass Founder & CEO, Steve Cornwell. "That's because through their determination to innovate upon our already robust platform, Northpass is able to provide today's businesses a best-in-class Customer Learning solution. 2022 will bring more of what we know our install base wants: More powerful integrations that connect learning across their technology stack, and more features that enable companies to deliver fully branded online training experiences."

"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies."

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

About Northpass:

Northpass is the provider of the leading Customer Learning platform that helps today's cutting-edge businesses deliver results. Northpass' Software-as-a-Service- (SaaS) based solution features ultra-fast authoring, intelligent administration and integrated learning experiences. Even better, it has the best Support team in the industry. Northpass powers learning programs for hundreds of companies, including: Compass, Freshworks, Shopify, Talkspace, Uber and others. To learn more about Northpass, please visit: http://www.northpass.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world- class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

