Voters Select Graphic Illustrator Pam Spremulli as Round 2 Winner in CrossCountry Mortgage 'Paint the District' Competition

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voters have chosen Pam Spremulli, a nationally acclaimed graphic illustrator based in Chagrin Falls, as the winner of Round 2 in the CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) "Paint the District" competition. The yearlong competition will choose a local artist to create a work for permanent display in CCM's new corporate headquarters in downtown Cleveland.

Pam Spremulli, a nationally acclaimed graphic illustrator based in Chagrin Falls, was recently named the winner of Round 2 in the CrossCountry Mortgage “Paint the District” competition. Her Paint the District submission, “SilverLining,” is an illustration of a seagull exploring the Lake Erie shoreline.

A graduate of Niagara University and accredited by Boston's School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Spremulli is best known for her colorful interpretations of architectural landmarks. She is a member of the Northern Ohio Illustrator's Society, Visual Arts of Chautauqua Institution and Chagrin Falls Arts Commission. Her Paint the District submission, "SilverLining," is an illustration of a seagull exploring the Lake Erie shoreline.

"During the height of the pandemic, I experimented a lot with natural landscapes. Stepping away from my normal architectural topics, I found creating imagery with mother nature to be therapeutic," Spremulli said. "Discovering the shores of Lake Erie again brought something new, valuing what is in front of me after years of taking it for granted."

In advancing to the grand-prize round, Spremulli will join Cleveland artist Scott Goss, winner of Round 1, and two additional artists to be selected in rounds 3 and 4. Three finalists in each round receive a $1,500 award from CCM, while the grand-prize winner will receive $5,000 as well as funds to cover materials and installation of their work in CCM's new headquarters in the Superior Arts District. CCM will move to the new, 168,000-square-foot campus later this year.

"This competition is just one of the many ways CCM will be a great corporate citizen and valued contributor to the revitalization of this historic neighborhood," said Laura Soave, the company's chief brand officer. "We are thrilled by the response to Paint the District, not only by local artists but the growing number of area citizens who are following the competition and casting their votes."

Round 3 Now Underway

Voting is now open through March 31 in Round 3 of the competition. Round 3 finalists are Eileen Dorsey ("Wild Woods"), Garrett Weider ("More Alike Than Different") and April Bleakney ("The Fortunes"). To view these works and cast a vote, please visit www.PaintTheDistrict.com.

Call for Entries for Round 4

Additionally, CCM is now accepting artist submissions for Round 4. Program details and a convenient portal for entries can be found at www.PaintTheDistrict.com. Deadline for submissions is Tuesday, March 1.

ABOUT CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America, founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has more than 6,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. A direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of several other local and national awards for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage