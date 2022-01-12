Cyberchase, The WNET Group's Emmy-Winning Series, Celebrates 20 Years of Math-Powered Fun and Learning on PBS KIDS Milestone anniversary year to include marathon of fan-favorite episodes, January 21-23; debut of all-new season on February 25 and more

NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's 20 years – and counting – for Cyberchase, America's longest-running math series for kids ages 6-8. The WNET Group's Emmy-winning animated series that builds children's math power and environmental literacy celebrates its 20th anniversary with new episodes and more this year. To mark the occasion, a special marathon of six Cyberchase episodes selected by fans airs during "PBS KIDS Family Night," Friday, January 21-Sunday, January 23, 7-10 p.m. ET on the PBS KIDS channel. Then, Season 13 kicks off Friday, February 25, 7-9 p.m. ET on the PBS KIDS channel with the debut of four adventure-filled episodes. New interactive activities and resources that support the learning goals of the innovative series will also roll out on the Cyberchase website the same month.

Cyberchase, America’s longest-running math series for kids ages 6-8, celebrates its 20th anniversary beginning January 21 on PBS KIDS

"Cyberchase engages young thinkers with exciting stories that explore important mathematics and environmental concepts and illustrate creative and collaborative problem solving," said Sandra Sheppard, executive producer of Cyberchase and Kids' Media & Education for The WNET Group. "We look forward to celebrating this special anniversary with kids and families nationwide and continuing our mission to educate and entertain our audience."

Fans spoke and the Cyberchase team listened. The three-hour 20th anniversary marathon of the iconic series features classic episodes from past seasons, including the series' first episode, "Lost My Marbles," along with other beloved stories such as "R-Fair City," "Clock Like an Egyptian," "Inside Hacker" and more. In addition, six special anniversary segments celebrating the show's characters, content and impact will air ahead of each episode.

Over the years, numerous celebrities have lent their voices to the series, including Matthew Broderick, Jane Curtin, Jasmine Guy, Tony Hawk, Marcus Samuelsson, Jaden Michael, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelly McCreary, Rico Rodriguez, Danica McKellar and Al Roker.

"I love playing The Hacker because he's so self-important and yet so silly," said Christopher Lloyd, who has been with the series from its inception and reprises his Emmy-nominated role in the new season. "I feel good about doing something for young people that is both imaginative and educational. When kids think through how the characters solve problems using logic and math, the solutions they come up with can be applied in their own lives as well. It's been a wonderful experience to have a part in that."

Season 13 of Cyberchase will premiere 10 new adventures during "PBS KIDS Family Night," 7-9 p.m. ET on PBS KIDS, on Friday, February 25, Friday, April 29 in celebration of Arbor Day and in May. The new episodes find the intrepid heroes, Jackie, Matt, Inez, and Digit, tackling a variety of timely environmental topics – from light and water pollution, invasive species and coral reefs to sustainable design, transportation, biodiversity and trees – using their math and problem-solving skills all along the way to save the day. Each episode will be accompanied by live-action epilogues, titled "Cyberchase: For Real," that link the math and environmental concepts shown in the animation into the real world. A theme throughout the season is how the environment is interconnected, how one part can impact another and how even small actions can lead to big changes.

"We're thrilled to celebrate 20 years of Cyberchase on PBS KIDS," said Sara DeWitt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, PBS KIDS. "Kids across the country continue to connect with these characters, stories, and as a viewer noted, 'cool ways to do math.' We're looking forward to more great content for families."



Cyberchase also reaches kids, parents, caregivers and teachers through interactive learning games, classroom and bilingual family activities, apps, text messaging and community outreach. Cyberchase offers digital games for children with a wide range of abilities, including the brand-new Duck Dash, in which children use math skills on a high-flying migration adventure. In spring 2022, Cyberchase will continue its community outreach campaign, "Green It Up," which brings kid-centered math and environmental science activities—from a photosynthesis experiment to DIY activities using recycled materials—to public television stations and partners across the country.

Cyberchase began in 2002 with a mathematics focus and quickly became one of the leading math-related brands in children's media. More than 30 independent research studies have shown that Cyberchase viewers understand and remember the math content of the episodes they watch—plus they have a more positive attitude, more self-confidence and more motivation towards mathematics and problem-solving than non-viewers.

Cyberchase is produced by The WNET Group. Sandra Sheppard is Executive Producer. Melinda Toporoff is Series Producer.

Funding for Cyberchase is provided by The JPB Foundation, EY, and Overdeck Family Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Lemberg Foundation, Epstein Teicher Philanthropies, the Tiger Baron Foundation, and Dr. Shailaja & Umesh Nagarkatte.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBS KIDS, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS, New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider; and newsroom NJ Spotlight News. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment, and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers, and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for nearly 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us

About PBS KIDS

PBS KIDS believes the world is full of possibilities, and so is every child. As the number one educational media brand for kids, PBS KIDS helps children ages 2-8 learn lessons that last a lifetime. Through media and community-based programs, PBS KIDS wants children to see themselves uniquely reflected and celebrated in lovable, diverse characters who serve as positive role models, and to explore their feelings and discover new adventures along the way. Families can stream PBS KIDS for free anytime, no subscription required. A large collection of mobile apps and pbskids.org provide accessible content that spark kids' curiosity. PBS KIDS and local stations across the country support the entire ecosystem in which children learn and grow – including their teachers and caregivers, parents, and community – providing resources accessible anytime and anywhere. For more information, visit pbs.org/pressroom, or follow PBS KIDS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Press materials: thirteen.org/pressroom or pressroom.pbs.org/PBS-Kids/CYBERCHASE

Websites: pbskids.org/cyberchase, facebook.com/cyberchase, twitter.com/cyberchase

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the nonprofit parent company of New York’s THIRTEEN – America’s flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; Long Island’s only NPR station WLIW-FM; and ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider. (PRNewsfoto/The WNET Group)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The WNET Group