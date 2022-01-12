BERKS Group Announces Acquisition of 180 Skills

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BERKS Group announces the acquisition of 180 Skills. 180 Skills is focused on skills-based training to help manufacturers increase productivity and decrease turnover.

BERKS Group

"This is an exciting addition to BERKS education technology platform," said Doug Krebs, Operating Partner, BERKS Group. "It fits perfectly with our goal to be a leader in innovative on-line education tools for business and individuals who want to grow."

180 has one of the world's largest libraries of on-line skills courses for manufacturing. Courses range from technical training to specific compliance and regulatory content. The course work provides powerful tools for employers, schools, workforce boards and associations to build their people.

"We are passionate about providing learning opportunities that help both people and businesses be more productive," said Joe Kitterman, Founder, 180 Skills. "Our partnership with BERKS allows us to expand our reach and get these important learning tools into the hands of more people across the country."

The BERKS education technology platform already includes Valor Manufacturing Training. Valor is delivering interactive training content for companies in the food and precision manufacturing industries.

"Both Valor and 180's training solutions are helping companies get their people trained faster, providing critical safety and compliance learning and ultimately increases productivity for their clients." said Dr. Nate Walts, General Manager, BERKS Group.

About BERKS Group



The BERKS Group is a diversified family of companies with holdings in education technology, high-value precision manufacturing, technology infrastructure and better-for-you consumer brands. The Bradley family also owns the News-Press & Gazette Company which has media holdings in digital, broadcast television, radio and publishing. www.BERKSGroup.com

About 180 Skills



180 Skills is an end-to-end online manufacturing skills training solution that enables employers, educators, and workforce professionals to deliver on-demand, high-quality, low-cost, manufacturing skills training. Since 2009, they have worked with companies and educators to create the world's largest library of skills training courses that includes workplace & soft skills, risk management & compliance skills, quality and continuous improvement skills, and technical skills for industrial careers. www.180skills.com

About Valor Manufacturing Training



Valor Manufacturing Training offers employee training and retention solutions by providing turn-key, state of the art training content and delivery platforms to manufacturing organizations to reduce the long and short-term costs associated with training, employee turnover and retention. The Company was founded in 2016 and became a part of the NPG/BERKS Group portfolio in 2018. www.valormanufacturingtraining.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BERKS Group