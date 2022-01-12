Advertiser Voluntarily Discontinues Claim in National Advertising Division Fast-Track SWIFT Case

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs closed one Fast-Track SWIFT case in December. In that case, Dyson, Inc. challenged SharkNinja Operating LLC's claim that the Shark HyperAIR hair dryer is the industry's "first and only high velocity hair dryer and styling system."

National Advertising Division (NAD) (PRNewsfoto/National Advertising Division,B)

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited NAD challenge process designed for single-issue advertising cases.

In response to Dyson's SWIFT challenge, the advertiser informed NAD that, for independent reasons, it voluntarily decided to modify its advertising and affirmed that it would permanently discontinue the challenged claim. Therefore, NAD did not review this claim on its merits.

Learn more about the NAD Fast-Track SWIFT challenge process and how to file a challenge. All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs, and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD), a division of BBB National Programs, provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BBB National Programs