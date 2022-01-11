RADD Ohio Announces Continued Partnership with AEG/PromoWest in 2022 to Reduce Alcohol and Drug Impaired Driving Among Young Adults Ages 18-25

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RADD Ohio is announcing a continued partnership with AEG/PromoWest in 2022 in the form of live activations at concert events throughout the state that appeal to young adults ages 18-25.

(PRNewsfoto/RADD)

RADD Ohio and AEG/PromoWest Partner to Help Reduce Impaired Driving Among Young Adults Ages 18-25.

These events will feature a diverse range of artists and take place in the Winter, Spring and Summer touring seasons of 2022. The activations will provide RADD team members an opportunity to engage young adult concertgoers with positive, proactive messages about the importance of making a plan to get home safely, using fun activities, games, ticket giveaways and other promotions.

"The safety of our patrons is extremely important," states Scott Steinecker, AEG Regional VP and PromoWest CEO, "RADD's messages about making a plan to travel safely to and from our shows or anytime they go out aligns with AEG's core values and our commitment to delivering events that become memorable life experiences."

RADD Ohio is funded through a new 2022 grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office that also includes media buys with concert and sports venues to generate awareness about the risks of impaired driving. "We've seen increases in the number of drugged and drunk driving related crashes and deaths specifically in young adults ages 21-24," states Felice Moretti, Director of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, "RADD Ohio's ability to engage this audience directly at events provides us with additional opportunities to help reduce alcohol and drug impaired driving."

RADD Ohio's event activation schedule and other information can be found at www.raddohio.org .

About RADD OHIO

RADD Ohio is a collaborative effort between the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, RADD-Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving, and the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery at The Ohio State University. Together they partner with entertainment venues through AEG/PromoWest and Ohio college campuses statewide to educate young adults on the importance of making a plan to get everyone home safely. To learn more, please visit www.raddohio.org .

About RADD

California-based RADD has been honored with three prestigious national awards, two National Highway Traffic Safety Association Lifesavers Awards and one Governors Highway Safety Association Award in acknowledgement of its outstanding DUI prevention work with teens, younger adults ages 18-34, and communities, inclusive of regional and national coalition-building. RADD's primary focus is creating lifestyle-oriented alcohol and drug driving prevention programming for college students. The RADD Ohio Project is the pilot for a national model that will be expanding to other states with AEG's support in 2022. To learn more, please visit www.radd.org and www.raddohio.org .

About Ohio Traffic Safety Office

The Federal Highway Safety Act of 1966 directed the U.S. Department of Transportation to administer various highway safety programs. This grant program provides federal funds administered through the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) to eligible entities to be used for projects such as traffic safety education, enforcement and engineering. Funds are used for highway safety support based on problem identification to reduce overall fatal and injury crashes. This program operates on a reimbursement basis. To learn more, please visit https://ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov/

About the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery

An academic center at The Ohio State University, the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery (HECAOD) is a collaboration between the College of Social Work, College of Pharmacy and the Office of Student Life. It provides tools, training and technical assistance to campus professionals working to address collegiate substance misuse across the continuum. For more information on HECAOD, please visit https://hecaod.osu.edu/

About AEG/Promo West

PromoWest Productions was the largest full-service, independently owned and operated entertainment company in the Midwest and was named one of the top 10 largest rock promoters by Pollstar Magazine. PromoWest Productions is now a partner of AEG Presents, the second largest live music company in the world. PromoWest continues to take pride in bringing today's biggest names in music featured in an intimate setting, while showcasing up-and-coming artists as well.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RADD