MICHAEL DAVID WINERY ANNOUNCES THE RETIREMENT OF VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS, KEVIN PHILLIPS

LODI, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael David Winery announced the retirement of Kevin Phillips as Vice President of Operations, effective February 1, 2022. Longtime Michael David Winemaker, Derek DeVries, has been named Director of Grower Relations, overseeing wine grape supply and harvest logistics moving forward. As a valued member of the Phillips family, Kevin Phillips will remain an advisory consultant for Michael David Winery.

"Kevin has been instrumental in Michael David's growth over his 20 years of service and has made countless contributions to the success of the winery" said Michael Phillips, Co-Owner of Michael David Winery. "During his tenure, Kevin has overseen the family farming operations, which expanded from 350 acres in 2002 to over 1,100 acres today. He managed the coordination and direction of combined harvest logistics associated with in-house and external grape supply. In addition, he was responsible for executing Michael David Winery's massive winery expansion that quadrupled winery fermentation capabilities as well as adding renovated outdoor tasting grounds, a secondary indoor-outdoor tasting room and numerous other winery amenities. As an advisory consultant, Kevin will continue to serve Michael David with his unique insights and extensive experience in the industry."

"We have complete confidence that Derek is the best person to take on Kevin's responsibilities," added Phillips. "In Derek's 14 years as Winemaker at Michael David Winery, he has been essential in the growth, production, and consistent quality of some of our most recognizable brands. We are confident in his new role and his continued success at the winery."

Michael David Winery, producers of brands such as Freakshow, Petite Petit and Earthquake, is owned by brothers Michael and David Phillips who together have built their Lodi business into one of the fastest growing wineries in the United States. The Phillips brothers produced their first commercial wine in 1984 under the Phillips Vineyards label after years of growing grapes for other wineries. Now celebrating more than 37 years as a bonded winery, Michael David Winery has over 1,100 acres of vineyards in the Lodi Appellation. Located one mile east of Interstate 5 on HWY 12 in Lodi, CA, Michael David wines regularly take top awards and gain recognition nationwide. For more information, visit the Michael David Winery website at www.michaeldavidwinery.com, Facebook page at facebook.com/michaeldavidwinery, or Instagram page @MichaelDavidWinery.

