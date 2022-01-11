Blend Supply Announces Partnership with RUPES USA

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that we have joined RUPES as an authorized distributor. Founded in 1947 in Milan, Italy RUPES S.p.A. has been a producer of innovative specialty tools for over 70 years. RUPES USA, the North American arm of the Italian based tool manufacturer located in Louisville, Colorado, was founded in 2015 to exclusively service the North American market. The Colorado facility serves as the corporate offices, a state-of-the-art training center, and features a manufacturing center for RUPES class-leading sanders and polishers. An additional RUPES manufacturing center in Houston, Texas has begun production of the innovative polishing pads and compounds to further bolster RUPES' support of customers in the USA and Canada.

Blend Supply is a full-service distributor of coatings, industrial and MRO supplies with deep industry expertise serving the aerospace, industrial, marine and military markets. As we celebrate our 75th year in aviation, we see why a growing number of people in the industries we represent choose us. Our team provides customer service and on-site technical assistance. Blend Supply offers next day delivery options for most of the country from our many distribution centers across the U.S.

RUPES USA is excited to have Blend Supply build on the tradition of problem solving, innovation and customer service that RUPES customers have come to expect. "Where others provide products, Blend Supply looks to provide their customers with complete finishing solutions," states Rob Volkert, CEO at RUPES USA. "Their knowledgeable and resourceful team provides customers with exceptional service and high-quality product lines, with RUPES being their newest offering. Blend Supply's customer focus alights well with RUPES USA business philosophies."

Blend Supply's President and member of the ownership family, Clint Broadie, stated "RUPES being an industry leader in tool and compound manufacturing gives Blend the right partner in improving our customers' processes. Adding the impressive and highly efficient RUPES line, we know our customers will greatly benefit."

About RUPES

RUPES is a family owned and operated company, founded in Milan, Italy in 1947. Since its inception, RUPES' commitment to product innovation and quality manufacturing has defined the company as a worldwide benchmark manufacturer of professional electric and pneumatic tools, accessory items and vacuum sanding systems. For more information visit rupesusa.com and follow @rupesusa on Instagram and YouTube for informative and educational content.

About Blend Supply

Blend Supply is a full-service distributor of coatings, industrial and MRO supplies with deep industry expertise serving the aerospace, industrial, marine and military markets. As we celebrate our 75th year in aviation, we see why a growing number of people in the industries we represent choose us. Our full-service team provides customer service and on-site technical assistance. Blend Supply offers next day delivery options for most of the country from our many distribution centers across the U.S. For more information, visit blendsupply.com and follow @blendsupply on Instagram.

Contact

Samuel Cowlishaw

800-647-9279

scowlishaw@blendsupply.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blend Supply