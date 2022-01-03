McCormick & Company's 2021 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call to be Available on the Web

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, is scheduled to conduct a conference call and webcast of its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Lawrence Kurzius, Chairman, President & CEO; Mike Smith, Executive Vice President & CFO; and Kasey Jenkins, Senior Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations will be hosting the call.

What: McCormick & Company, Inc. presentation of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results



When: Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Where: ir.mccormick.com



How: Live over the Internet. Go to ir.mccormick.com and follow the directions to listen to the call and access the accompanying presentation materials.

If you are unable to attend the live webcast, the presentation will be archived on our website at ir.mccormick.com . To listen to an audio replay, call 877-660-6853 in the United States or 201-612-7415 internationally. When prompted, enter the conference ID number 13725702. The replay will be available until 12:00 midnight Eastern time on February 17, 2022.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Investor Relations:

Kasey Jenkins - kasey_jenkins@mccormick.com

Corporate Communications:

Lori Robinson - lori_robinson@mccormick.com

View original content:

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated