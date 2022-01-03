The Car Connection Names Best Car To Buy 2022: Ford Maverick Hybrid

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Car Connection ( www.thecarconnection.com ), the easiest place to research and shop for cars online, today named the Ford Maverick Hybrid as its Best Car To Buy 2022.

Related auto enthusiast brands Motor Authority ( www.motorauthority.com ) and Green Car Reports ( www.greencarreports.com ) also named the winners of their Best Car To Buy awards. The Rivian R1T took the title of Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022, while the Lucid Air was named Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2022.

The Car Connection also named its best picks in individual categories, with base prices limited to $50,000 and with a requirement for standard automatic emergency braking:

Best Convertible To Buy 2022 Ford Mustang Best Coupe To Buy 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Best Crossover To Buy 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Best Economy Vehicle To Buy 2022 Honda Civic Best Electric Vehicle To Buy 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Best Family Vehicle To Buy 2022 Kia Telluride Best Hatchback To Buy 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Best Hybrid Vehicle To Buy 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Best Luxury Vehicle To Buy 2022 Genesis GV70 Best Minivan To Buy 2022 Kia Carnival Best Performance Vehicle To Buy 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Best Pickup Truck To Buy 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Best Sedan To Buy 2022 Honda Accord Best SUV To Buy 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Best Wagon To Buy 2022 Subaru Outback

Ford Maverick Hybrid: A first pickup-truck winner

The Car Connection's expert editors chose the Ford Maverick from a competitive field of nominees. Contenders were new or fully redesigned models that achieved top scores in The Car Connection's unique "TCC Rating" system, while adhering to a $50,000 base-price limit.

The 10-point TCC Rating rolls up scores given to each vehicle across six categories: safety, comfort and utility, fuel economy, performance, technology, and styling.

"Our editors voted unanimously and unequivocally for the Maverick Hybrid, cementing it as the first pickup truck to win the award," said Marty Padgett, Editorial Director of The Car Connection, Motor Authority, and Green Car Reports. "It satisfies drivers who need and want a smaller truck that still offers utility along with towing capability, creative packaging, great fuel economy, and best of all, a low price."

Rivian R1T: An electric pickup truck for electric-vehicle enthusiasts



Performance and luxury brand Motor Authority named the Rivian R1T as its Best Performance/Luxury Car To Buy 2022. Editors selected the winner from new or redesigned luxury/performance vehicles made available for testing. The winner was judged to have the strongest appeal to enthusiasts with capability, acceleration, handling, styling, and features—as well as value—with no price limit.

"The Rivian R1T captures the imagination of enthusiasts with its electric drivetrain and its adventure-ready utility," Padgett said. "It's astoundingly quick and off-road ready—it's the first of a wave of vehicles that will take trucks into a new era."

Lucid Air: The new electric-car range champion's a beauty, too



Green Car Reports, a research and news destination for electric cars, fuel-efficient cars, and hybrid cars, named the Lucid Air as its Best Green Car To Buy 2022. Editors chose the most significant new green car made widely available to shoppers during the 2022 model year, taking into account new technologies, their practicality, and their impact on the environment.

"The Lucid Air sets many new benchmarks for electric cars in terms of driving range, efficiency, charging, and powertrain engineering," Padgett said. "But it's also a stunning sedan that would lure new drivers into the electric-car arena on looks alone."

Driver's Choice Awards: Putting enthusiasts in the driver's seat since 2016

For the sixth year in a row, enthusiasts took the driver's seat in The Car Connection's Driver's Choice Awards.

Readers were asked to vote on their personal picks for the best new-vehicle choices in a variety of major auto segments. Their choices were:

Best Performance Car: Chevrolet Corvette

Best Green Car: Ford Mustang Mach-E

Best Luxury Car: Genesis GV70

Best Looking Car: Genesis GV70

Best Car On A Budget: Ford Maverick

Best Car For Families: Kia Telluride

