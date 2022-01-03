Announcing Arden 55+ Living to the Market: Active Adult's Freshest Face in the Southeast

Arden's Active Living for the Young at Heart Aims to Help Address an Answer to the Missing Middle

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arden , an entirely new brand of 55+ active adult living announced today its plans to build a portfolio of communities across the Southeast. Arden provides a modern concept in rental community living for residents 55+ at an attainable monthly price point. The communities offer maintenance-free living with robust person-centered amenity areas for the young at heart. Arden will break ground on 4 developments in Greater Charlotte in 2022, with further plans to expand across the Southeast.

"We are excited to offer a new option for Active Adults that offers the perks of age-qualified living at rates more consistent with traditional multi-family housing apartment homes. In doing this, we hope to open up the benefits of community living to more people and address the housing needs of the missing middle population," said Jim Lindsey, Managing Partner of Arden 55+ Living.

Arden communities are designed with the resident in mind. Each community welcomes residents with a variety of on-site amenities designed to empower lives and foster meaningful connections. Based on a holistic framework of offerings, the spaces encourage social and community engagement with resources to foster a healthy and active life. On-site amenities include access to over 8,000 square feet of flexible shared spaces including a spacious gathering room, a health and wellness room, a fitness center with in-person and on-demand classes, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a Pickleball court, outdoor lounges, and an on-site dog park.

"At the core of Arden, we strive to provide residents the opportunity to live their best life through our community programs, convenient offerings of a la carte resources, and active living partnerships" said Kevin Woodley, Managing Partner of Arden 55+ Living. "We are building a community to enhance the active adult lifestyle today while ensuring our properties are ready for the tech-enabled residents of tomorrow."

Arden's maintenance-free and modern residences provide thoughtful design for a variety of different lifestyles and wants. Each residence incorporates universal design concepts to ensure accessibility and promote usability regardless of age, size, or disability status. Each dwelling unit will include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, tiled backsplashes, a full-size in-unit washer and dryer, spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in showers, and private patios or balconies on most floorplans

Future Arden locations in the Charlotte area include Huntersville, Indian Land, Matthews and Mallard Creek. Arden is also planning projects in Raleigh, NC, South Carolina and Georgia markets, with ongoing plans for expansion throughout the Southeast. These locations are carefully selected areas near thriving cities, with access to best-in-class health systems, and cultural & educational attractions.

About Arden

Founded in 2020, Arden is expertly designing a new option for 55+ community living across the Southeast that is dedicated to empowering residents' lives through possibility, inclusivity and accessibility. Housing is essential, but the traditional senior housing option is inaccessible to most. Arden provides a brand new value-driven option for those seeking to be part of an engaged and active living community. For more information, visit www.onearden.com .

