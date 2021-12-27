Industrial Nanotech hires DMA | Digital Marketing Agency as its agency of record; webinar scheduled for January 10, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Nanotech Inc, (Pink Sheets: INTK).

Best-in-class and innovative energy saving company Industrial Nanotech has appointed DMA | Digital Marketing Agency as its agency of record following an extensive review that started four months ago.

Stuart Burchill, CEO of Industrial Nanotech, announced that the Company has signed a two-year multimillion dollar agreement with DMA. "We were looking for an agency that was data-driven and had a global footprint. After doing our diligence, we found DMA's core focus of delivering high quality talent for all our digital marketing initiatives as the difference," said Burchill.

DMA will create a dedicated team for Industrial Nanotech and will guide brand strategy, creative, and with digital marketing initiatives for the company's three brands (Syneffex, Anaconda, Talking Paint) as the marketer looks to capitalize on businesses' newfound appreciation for energy saving initiatives and innovative solutions to reduce costs after the pandemic.

"We also wanted a partner that shared our excitement for product innovation and opportunity. We felt there was a real meeting of minds with DMA. We attended multiple workshops and the way that DMA was able to stand out and hone their creative work until the end was just incredible. We are excited to share this vision with our clients, potential clients, shareholders, and other stakeholders via a webinar on Jan 10, 2022," added Burchill.

