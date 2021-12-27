Flight Delays and Cancellations Disrupt Holiday Travel

WARWICK, R.I., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of flight delays and cancellations were reported over Christmas weekend as the omicron variant and winter weather impact flight schedules. Today, holiday travel woes may continue, according to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) traffic alert. InsureMyTrip explains how travel insurance benefits may apply for affected passengers.

Summary

Winter weather and omicron variant impact flight schedules

Policyholders may have coverage under travel delay, missed connection, and trip interruption benefits due to flight delays

Flight cancellation policies vary by airline and circumstance

Travel Delay

Travel delay benefits vary with each travel insurance provider, generally between a 5 and 24-hour window. The benefit is designed to provide reimbursement for reasonable meals and accommodations while unable to travel.

Tip: Travelers must be delayed for a certain number of hours before this benefit can be applied. When comparing travel insurance, look for the minimum delay time (typically, starting at 5 hours) to start qualifying for coverage as soon as possible.

More on Travel Delay Coverage

Trip Interruption

Trip interruption benefits are designed to provide travelers reimbursement of their unused portion of their pre-paid, non-refundable trip costs in the event they must unexpectedly cut their travels short — or the trip is extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

More on Trip Interruption Coverage

Missed Connection

For those concerned about a delayed flight adversely affecting a cruise or tour departure, travelers may also want to ensure a missed connection benefit is included under a selected comprehensive travel insurance plan. This benefit is designed to provide travelers with coverage if a delayed flight (for example, of 3 hours or more) causes a traveler to miss a cruise departure.

More on Missed Connection Coverage

Flight Cancellation Policies

Flight cancellation policies vary by airline and circumstance. When an airline cancels a flight, most will try to rebook passengers on the next available flight.

Airlines are also not required to reimburse travelers for losses incurred as a result of a canceled flight, such as prepaid, non-refundable:

Hotel room

All-inclusive vacation or resort

A cruise

A tour or safari

Concert or entertainment tickets

Travelers concerned about protecting any trip expenses should consider travel insurance.

Dealing With Flight Delays

Each airline has its own flight delay policy for passengers waiting at the airport; there are no federal requirements. Passengers with departing flights at busier airports should consider travel insurance with robust travel delay benefits.

