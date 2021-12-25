Christmas Nutrition quiz: mindful Holiday Eating With BetterMe

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What comes to mind when you think of a Christmas table? Family and friends, cozy atmosphere, and delicious food. But there is another side to the holiday season. Turning a blind eye to holiday dietary habits, lack of exercise & sleep, binge-eating, and excess alcohol, may result in them taking a toll on both our physical and emotional well-being.

BetterMe , a leading behavioral healthcare company with over 100M users worldwide, came up with a few ideas to help users navigate the temptations with ease this winter. Take an insightful and fun quiz and get a special Christmas present from BetterMe – our brand-new festive meal plan for mindful eating during the holidays.

Our quiz will help you:

explore your holiday eating patterns;

discover common misconceptions about holiday food;

learn new facts and insights about festive nutrition;

avoid the impulse to overindulge;

change your eating habits to make healthier food choices over Christmastime.

We truly hope you and your loved ones feel full and fulfilled with our recipes and still stay true to your health & fitness goals.

Happy Holiday Season!

