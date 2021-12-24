Amador Bioscience completed the acquisition of Ann Arbor Pharmacometrics Group (A2PG)

PLEASANTON, Calif. and ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amador Bioscience, a global translational sciences and clinical pharmacology CRO, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Ann Arbor Pharmacometrics Group (A2PG), a premier pharmacometrics consulting firm based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Amador Bioscience and A2PG to become a one-stop global translational science and clinical pharmacology CRO.

"Amador Bioscience's mission is to leverage our extensive industry experience, global presence, and ecosystem to provide global-standard services for efficient development of novel drugs. We are thrilled to join forces with A2PG team to strengthen our global leadership in clinical pharmacology," said Dr. Bing Wang, Amador CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Established 15 years ago by renowned Pfizer pharmacometricians and statisticians, A2PG is a world-class consulting team known for advanced, efficient and high-quality pharmacometrics services. Amador and A2PG share common core values and offer complimentary services. Bringing the teams together will allow us to offer a far more robust array of client services, all under one roof, and across the globe. We can't wait to move forward and see all the accomplishment that this acquisition allows us."

"A2PG has a great environment for training young modeling scientists," said Dr. William Jusko, Distinguished Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at SUNY Buffalo and scientific advisor to A2PG. "I've worked with scientists just entering the pharmaceutical field for decades. The training system at A2PG enables scientists to become competent and knowledgeable modelers within a short timeframe."

"Working with Amador is going to help us stay at the forefront of biopharmaceutical development and pharmaceutical sciences," said Dr. Sunny Chapel, A2PG Founder and CEO. "A2PG excels at the parts of the process that we handle, and Amador is likewise excellent at its specialties. With the companies merged, we'll now have specialized experts to cover every step of the clinical pharmacology process."

Combined with A2PG, Amador Bioscience will become a one-stop global translational science and clinical pharmacology CRO supporting nonclinical, early- and late-stage clinical development. The company's services encompass advanced modeling and simulation, statistical programming, noncompartmental analysis, laboratory services, translational medicine, early clinical development, and clinical pharmacology trials.

As A2PG CEO and CSO of Amador Bioscience, Dr. Chapel will lead global expansion of clinical pharmacology business. Under her leadership, the consolidated team will continue to provide high-quality services under tight timelines. In addition, through collaboration with local universities and associations, Dr. Chapel and her team will develop the next generation of clinical pharmacologists and pharmacometricians in the US, EU, and China.

Amador Bioscience, a leading partner for successful new drug development, provides global-standard translational sciences and clinical pharmacology services to clients ranging from cutting-edge biotech start-ups to multinational pharmaceutical companies. Founded in 2018 and supported by prominent institutional investors, Amador Bioscience operates in multiple sites, which include Pleasanton, CA, Germantown, MD, Richmond, VA, Hangzhou and Shanghai, China, and Limburg, Belgium.

A2PG, founded in 2007, is a leader in the fields of pharmacometrics and Model-Informed Drug Development (MIDD). A2PG's specialties include data management, population pharmacokinetic and exposure-response modeling, pediatric modeling and simulation, clinical trial simulation, and strategic consulting. A2PG scientists follow a team science approach, serving as integrated members of the clients' team to implement model-based strategies and to support critical decision making. Over the past 15 years, A2PG has successfully supported over 200 BLA and NDA submissions in US and EU.

