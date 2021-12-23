RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. COMPLETES SALE OF AFFILIATE

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Holdings N.V. (Symbol: RHDGF) -- Retail Holdings N.V. announced today that the previously disclosed sale of shares in its indirect affiliate, Retail Holdings (India) B.V., to two UK private equity investors, has successfully closed. The consideration to be received is approximately $5.0 million. Approximately 54.10% of this amount is attributable to the Retail Holdings shareholders.

Please see the press release on this subject, dated December 20, 2021, for additional details.

View original content:

SOURCE Retail Holdings N.V.