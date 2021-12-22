Ventive Appoints Vlad Dzhidzhiyeshvili to CEO

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventive , a fast-growing digital development agency in Boise, Idaho appoints Vlad Dzhidzhiyeshvili to incoming CEO as current CEO, Jonathan Cardella, becomes Founder & Chairman.

Growth Begets Growth

At Ventive, the focus has always been on the development and growth of its team. As the company continues to expand, opportunities for internal growth have been abundant. Ventive has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for the last four years as one of the fastest growing companies in the US. This growth has provided opportunities for various Ventive team members, foremost is Ventive's current CTO, Vlad Dzhidzhiyeshvili, as he prepares to step into the CEO seat.

"I am humbled to not only call Vlad a partner, but a friend. Through Ventive's growth, he has been instrumental. Our team and this company would not be what it is today without him." —Jonathan Cardella, Outgoing CEO, Ventive

In the Business of Growing People

Having spent the last six years in a strategic position helping guide clients to market, traction, and expansion, Vlad's background and expertise make him perfectly positioned to take the reins from Ventive's founder. With Cardella still at his hip, Dzhidzhiyeshvili will have the support he needs to successfully transition into this role over the coming months. His technical background and leadership acumen will give the company a unique edge as they enter 2022.

"I'm excited to be given this opportunity at Ventive. It truly has become my home and I look forward to the new challenge, bringing Ventive into the next stage of its growth story. We're only just getting started!" —Vlad Dzhidzhiyeshvili, Incoming CEO, Ventive

Please join Ventive as they welcome Vlad Dzhidzhiyeshvili into his new position.

About Ventive

Ventive is a dynamic digital product development company founded in Boise, Idaho in 2014. Ventive solves problems by building custom solutions and partnering with innovators across industries like healthcare, finance, and real estate - streamlining processes through the perfect union of creatives and engineers under one roof.

